OL target gains buzz after Arkansas gives offer

Offensive lineman Keiton Jones has seen his scholarship offer list grow since receiving one from the University of Arkansas during a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 27.

He's also eyeing a couple other visits to check out the Hogs.

Jones, 6-5, 320 pounds, of Coffeyville (Kan.) Field Kindley, received his fourth offer from Razorback Coach Sam Pittman during his visit. He previously had offers from Penn State, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

Since his Arkansas offer, he has added offers from Auburn, Alabama, Southern Cal, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Purdue and Tulsa.

Jones said he's looking to visit Arkansas during his school's March 11-15 spring break and is planning a return trip for an official visit in June.

"I do plan to visit again during my spring break," Jones said. "I'm planning on setting up an official visit to come back."

His relationship with offensive line coach Eric Mateos is what motivates him to visit Arkansas again.

"I think the communication between me and Coach Mateos has been really good and that's something I like and I look for in a college between the coach and the players and that motivates me to want to come," Jones said.

Mateos stays in touch with Jones on a regular basis.

"He texts me almost everyday, every other day and we chat and talk a lot, that bond right there," Jones said. "When me and my mom visited the first time for the junior day had a really good impression on us along with Coach Pittman."

Mateos and Pittman made sure Jones' mother was a major focus during their first trip to Fayetteville.

"She really liked it, Coach Mateos sat down and ate lunch with me and my family and the conversation with Coach Pittman when he offered me my scholarship, I know that meant a lot to her and she really likes it," Jones said, "She was a big part of that and they made her a big part of that because that's how it should be."

Jones, who has recorded 31.8 inches in the vertical jump, also reports a 365-pound bench press and a 620 squat. He also plans to make official visits to Texas Tech and Penn State in June while planning trips to SEC and Big Ten schools.

He's familiar with two Arkansas offensive linemen who attended nearby Coffeyville Community College located in his hometown.

"I know a couple of kids who are from around my area who have went to Arkansas and they like it over there," Jones said. "Keyshawn Blackstock, I've worked with him a couple of times and Amaury [Wiggins]. So I know them both and they have good things to say about Arkansas."

He's rated a 3-star recruit by two of the four recruiting services in the 2025 class. Jones has a 3.3 grade point average and is considering sports medicine as a major.

"My family is kind of based around the medical field," Jones said. "I always like helping people and being in the area of sports, that will help me pursue that."

He said he plans to make his college decision prior to his senior season or during the early part of the season.

