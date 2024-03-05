Omaha couple pleads guilty to Medicaid Fraud

A Boone County couple who pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud earlier this week was sentenced to probation and fined, a news release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin states.

Daniel Caudle, 36, and Misty Berdine, 33, both of Omaha, billed Medicaid while acting as paid caregivers for their son through Elite Senior Care, even on weeks when the child was not in their custody, the release states.

The two pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud on Monday, court records show. They were sentenced to a year's probation and ordered to pay restitution of about $3,526 and a fine of about $1,763 plus court costs, the release states.

They will also be excluded from the state Medicaid program for a time period to be determined by the Office of Medicaid Inspector General, the release states.

"Claiming Medicaid payments for providing care to their son when he was not in their custody is egregious and an affront to hardworking Arkansas taxpayers," Griffin said in the release.