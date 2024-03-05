Pressroom restaurant in Bentonville suddenly announces closure

BENTONVILLE -- A downtown restaurant abruptly announced to the public -- and its employees -- it would shut down after more than a decade in business.

Pressroom, at 100 N.W. Second St., had a sign posted on its front entrance Monday announcing the closure.

"To our customers, thank you for your years of patronage," the sign stated. "We are honored to have been a part of the downtown community. Stay tuned this spring as a brand new vibe will fill this space."

Pressroom was locked and appeared empty at about 3 p.m. Monday. The restaurant's website and social media -- including its Facebook and Instagram pages -- had been taken offline.

Pressroom originally opened downtown on West Central Avenue in 2011. The Bentonville-based Ropeswing Hospitality Group acquired Pressroom in 2015 and moved it to its most recent location, the Midtown shopping center. Other restaurants under the Ropeswing banner include The Preacher's Son, Undercroft, Record and CO-OP.

A request for comment was submitted through Ropeswing's website at about 3 p.m. Monday; as of several hours later, Ropeswing hadn't responded.

Pressroom's shuttering reportedly caught at least some of its employees off guard.

Emily Curtis, a server who had been employed at Pressroom since July, posted on Reddit Monday one of the cooks informed her via a messaging app the restaurant would be permanently closing with no explanation.

"My coworkers that were scheduled for lunch service this morning were sent home during the pre-shift meeting by [Human Resources] with no explanation whatsoever," Curtis wrote. "All of us, including the ones that showed up for work today, were left completely in the dark. It wasn't until about 20 minutes ago that I received a phone call from corporate informing me that Pressroom would be closed for good."

Curtis said in a phone interview she felt disrespected she had to find out about being out of a job through means other than notification from upper level management. She recalled growing to enjoy working at the restaurant, describing it as a "positive environment" that wasn't really the type of place one would expect this to happen.

Deborah Garcia, another server who had been with Pressroom since September, said Ropeswing handled the situation "horribly."

"When they called us, they just let us know, 'Hey, Pressroom's closing down. We'll email y'all with more information,'" Garcia said. "They didn't even offer an explanation until we asked what's going on."

Garcia later said the explanation she got was that a new company had bought the Pressroom space, though Ropeswing didn't provide additional details on the buyer.

Curtis said there were no signs to her the Pressroom would close.

"Our work schedule had come out for the next two weeks," Curtis said. "I myself, I even went and had brunch at Pressroom [Sunday] and everything was totally normal. It was pretty busy in there at the time that I was there. Weekends have been really good."

Curtis updated her Reddit post Monday to state Garcia created a GoFundMe campaign to help former Pressroom employees with children and other dependents.