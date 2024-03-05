NWA outdoors: Snakes in spotlight at Springdale nature center





Training teaches volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host training sessions for people interested in volunteering at the park. All sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday will be training for people interested in staffing various stations at nature programs held during the year. March 16 will be trail training. Potential trail volunteers will learn how to identify things on the trails, how to fill out a trail report and do work that is necessary to maintain the park's 54 miles of trails. Call the park office, (479) 789-5000, for details.

Hikers explore Hobbs

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.6 miles Friday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details.

Gear up for outdoors

A hunting and fishing swap meet will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale.

Hunters and anglers are welcome to sell good quality used equipment at the event. It's a good place for people getting started in fishing and hunting to buy used gear. Those interested in selling should reserve a table by calling the center at (833) 356-0847.

Learn park's history

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the topic from noon to 1 p.m. March 12 during Lunch and Learn at the Rogers Public Library community room. Chris Pistole, a park interpreter, will talk about the history of the park, trails, camping, volunteer opportunities and more. Patrons are welcome to bring a sack lunch. The library provides cookies and water. Hobbs, at 12,000 acres, is Arkansas' largest state park and the only one that allows hunting.

Walk features Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a short drive to the start point where walkers may choose a 5- or 10 kilometer route.

This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Burns may impact trails

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed fire operations through March 15, subject to weather conditions. To assure visitor safety, some areas inside the park, including roads and trails, may be closed while fire operations are taking place and for a short period after completion.

Snakes in the spotlight

Dr. J.D. Wilson, biology professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will talk at 2 p.m. on March 16 about the various species of snakes in the Ozarks at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. He will bring some live snakes to the program. He will highlight the habits and conservation of snakes in Arkansas and discuss living alongside venomous species found in the state.

Celebrate eclipse

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend April 5-8 at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place followed by a bus ride April 8 to view the eclipse in the zone of totality. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.



