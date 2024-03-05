Spring Break good time to get the kids outdoors

Spring break activities are set at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County, the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in east Benton County.

At the Ozark Natural Science Center, a four-day, three-night spring break camp will be from March 18-21.

Camp activities include day hikes, night hikes, team building, games and small group activities. The center offers a unique, immersion-based approach to learning about nature and the natural sciences. The center's students experience science learning that is correlated with national and state science learning standards. In-depth education is offered in biology, ecology, geology, social studies and nature art, all while students have fun hiking and experiencing nature.

The staff strives to make all the center's programs accessible and affordable for all. In addition to the center's regular scholarship fund, a generous grant from the Walton Family Foundation has been received to offer even more camp scholarships.

Visit www.onsc.us or call (479) 202-8340 for spring break camp and scholarship information.

At the Springdale nature center, air gun shooting will be held each day on March 19-22 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Marksmanship Center. At 1 p.m., kids will create a different craft project to take home. Archery shooting will be in the Marksmanship Center from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no cost nor registraiton.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has several spring break activities.

March 16, 11-11:30 a.m., Unidentified Forest Object Challenge, 1:30-2 p.m.

March 17, 1-1:45 p.m., Ozark Plateau 0.25 mile hike, 3-3:30 p.m.

March 18, 1-2 p.m., Arbor Day 0.25 mile hike.

March 19, one day geology camp for ages 8-12. Cost is $30. Call (479) 789-5000 to register.

March 20, one day junior forest ranger camp for ages 8-12. Cost is $30. Call (479) 789-5000 to register.

March 21, 1-2 p.m., Ozark chinquapin tree program.

March 22, 10-11 a.m., geocaching program, 1-1:45 p.m.

March 23, 9-10 a.m., birds and breakfast program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., salamander hike, 2-2:45 p.m.

March 24 1-1:30 p.m., history of Hobbs State Park, 2-2:30 p.m., archaeology at Van Winkle Mill