Springdale council members endorse transfer of former Bethel Heights wastewater property

SPRINGDALE -- Part of the 11-acre site of the out-of-service wastewater treatment plant in what was Bethel Heights will be transferred to Springdale Water Utilities under a resolution endorsed Monday by the City Council's Finance Committee.
The
Today at 4:00 a.m.
SPRINGDALE -- Part of the 11-acre site of the out-of-service wastewater treatment plant in what was Bethel Heights will be transferred to Springdale Water Utilities under a resolution endorsed Monday by the City Council's Finance Committee.
The