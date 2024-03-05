Springdale couple charged with murder and abuse after elderly woman’s death

SPRINGDALE -- Two Springdale residents are facing charges related to the death of an incompetent person.

Gary Cannady, 45, and Sandy Cannady, 42, of 700 Underhill Lane in Springdale were arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree murder/manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. Both were being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 bond. Arraignment is set for March 27 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Officers and emergency responders were dispatched to the Underhill Lane address Monday to investigate an elderly person with multiple injuries all over her body, according to Springdale police.

They found Loretta Mulanex, 78, covered in feces and urine with injuries to her back, arms, legs, bottom, stomach and elsewhere.

According to a preliminary police report, Sandy Cannady was adamant emergency responders only check her mother's vital signs and refused to have her mother taken to a hospital, but she was transported anyway.

At the hospital, police noted Mulanex's entire body was extremely atrophied and hospital staff could not move her arms and legs, according to the report.

Gary Cannady, when interviewed by police, said he knew his mother-in-law needed medical attention but failed to get her any.

Sandy Cannady told police her mother had been lying in a fetal position for at least the last three months. She told police that the last time her mother was seen by the doctor was a year and a half ago.

The Cannadys were initially charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. The murder charge was added after Mulanex died Tuesday morning.

Mulanex's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

The investigation is continuing, according to police.