Texarkana school board narrows superintendent candidates to 4

The Texarkana, Ark., School Board has narrowed its selection of superintendent candidates to four, all of whom will be interviewed by the board next week.

The four are:

mJerry Gibson, League City, Texas, a consultant who previously was superintendent in Galveston, Tex.

mLloyd Jackson of Hot Springs became associate vice chancellor and chief fundraising officer at Henderson State University, after serving as an assistant superintendent in Kansas City, Missouri, and before was a deputy superintendent in the Hot Springs School District.

mKeith McGee of Little Rock is the state-appointed superintendent to the Helena-West Helena School District, and previously served as deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District and an assistant superintendent in the North Little Rock School District.

mChristopher "Casey" Nichols, Texarkana, Texas, who is superintendent of the Ashdown, Arkansas, School District

McPherson & Jacobson, an Omaha, Neb., executive search company, was hired by the district to assist in conducting the search for a new chief executive officer. The consultants reviewed, screened and did background checks on 17 applications.

On Monday, the School Board selected from the pool the four finalists who will now be interviewed.

The district's current superintendent, Becky Kesler, announced in December that she would resign from the system at the end of the current school year.