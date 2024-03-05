Thaden School students receive award for crosswalk project





BENTONVILLE -- The City Council honored Thaden School students for winning an award from the Arkansas chapter of the American Planning Association.

As part of an urban studies and planning project last year, students in grades 9-12 worked with the city and community partners to paint crosswalks and art at the intersection of Eighth and Main streets, a busy corner near the Thaden campus that previously didn't have crosswalks, according to a news release from the school.

The planning association's Outstanding Student Project award was presented to the students at last week's City Council meeting. Many students participated in the project, Thaden teacher Sam Slaton said.

Thaden, which opened in 2017 with support from the Walton Family Foundation, has a 30-acre campus in downtown Bentonville.



