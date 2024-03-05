WAC announces Broadway season, plus Kristin Chenoweth concert





As soon as the lights dimmed in Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center Monday night, the hints for the next season of Broadway shows began.

JT Loveless, a Bentonville High School senior and already an award-winning actor and singer, opened the evening with a performance of "Never Land," teasing the first show of the upcoming season, "Peter Pan," Sept. 24-29.

Later in the evening, Jimmy Brewer performed "Somebody Will" from "Shucked," which comes to the WAC stage Dec. 17-22.

Walton Arts Center President & CEO Peter Lane later teased an upcoming concert saying that one of the greatest Broadway divas of all time would be performing in December at the Walton Arts Center. It was revealed later that Kristin Chenoweth will perform.

The date for Chenoweth's show has not been announced, and tickets are not yet on sale. However, Broadway subscribers and Friends of the Walton Arts Center will have first access to tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Also coming up as part of the 2024-25 Procter and Gamble Broadway season are "Beetlejuice," on Oct. 22-27; "Funny Girl," March 18-23, 2025; "Back to the Future: The Musical," April 8-13, 2025; and "MJ," May 20-25, 2025. Bonus shows, that will either launch from Walton Arts Center or have technical rehearsals and performancesn in Fayetteville, include "Hamilton," Aug. 16-25; "How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical," Nov. 12-17; "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," Jan. 22-23, 2025; and "The Book of Morman," Feb. 21-23, 2025.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets to Broadway and other shows in the 2024-25 season will be available later this summer.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $339 to $499 for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees, and $394 to $554 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on seat location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

Subscriptions are available now for a limited time and can be renewed or purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by calling (479) 571-2785 or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

Read more about the Broadway season in What's Up! on March 10.



