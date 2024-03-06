1 person injured, another taken into custody after Wednesday morning shooting in Conway

One person was shot in Conway on Wednesday morning, leading police to take another person into custody, a post on social media from police states.

Officers responded to the shooting that happened on Oliver Street, near Bruce Street, the 5:11 a.m. post on Facebook states, and first responders transported the victim to an area hospital.

The post did not identify the person taken into police custody.

The victim's condition was unknown at the time of the post. A message left with a police spokesman seeking an update had not been answered Wednesday evening.