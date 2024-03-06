Bentonville to close Northwest 4th Street starting Tuesday

BENTONVILLE -- Utility construction in the city will cause an extended road closure through early summer.

Northwest 4th Street between Northwest Lefors and Northwest D Street along with Northwest Lefors between Northwest 4th Street and Jackson Street closed Tuesday morning and will remain closed through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 for storm water utility construction, according to a news release from the city.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure, the release states.