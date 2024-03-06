Comeback propels bitcoin value past previous record

NEW YORK -- Bitcoin value hit an all-time high on Tuesday less than two years after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX severely damaged faith in digital currencies and sent prices plunging.

The world's largest cryptocurrency briefly surpassed $68,800, according to CoinMarketCap. That's just above bitcoin's previous record set back in November 2021.

The price for the volatile asset is up almost 200% from one year ago, fueled by the anticipation and eventual regulatory approval of spot bitcoin exchange traded funds earlier this year, which provided access to a much broader class of investors.

The price for bitcoin has surged about 60% since the approval of bitcoin ETFs in January, an easy way to invest in assets or a group of assets, like gold, junk bonds or bitcoins, without having to directly buy the assets themselves.

Also driving prices is what is known as bitcoin "halving" which is anticipated in April. Halvings trim the rate at which new coins are mined and created, lowering the supply.

At the start of last year, a single bitcoin could be had for less than $17,000. Investors, however, began returning in large numbers as inflation started to cool. And 2023's collapse of prominent tech-focused banks actually led more investors to turn to crypto as they bailed out of positions in Silicon Valley startups and other risky bets.