Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Cody DuBois, 57, of 35 Melbrooks Circle in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, forgery and several traffic violations. DuBois was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Ryan Diliello, 48, of 1839 E St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief. Diliello was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Jerry Darling, 61, of 1095 Bush St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Darling was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Timothy Gibbons, 36, of 1026 N. Century Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Gibbons was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.