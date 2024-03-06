Governor’s appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the following appointments Monday:

ARKANSAS MINORITY HEALTH COMMISSION

Wes Booker, Maumelle. Term expires Jan. 31, 2026. Replaces Gerald Canada.

LaTeasha Gaither-Davis, Marion. Term expires Jan. 31, 2026. Replaces Jack Crumbly.

Dr. Adegbenga Olayemi, Rogers. Term expires Jan. 31, 2025. Replaces Layza Lopez-Love.

Jack Sisson, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 31, 2025. Replaces Louis Portlock.

ARKANSAS SENTENCING COMMISSION

Carol Crews, Conway. Term expires May 15, 2025. Replaces Nathan Smith.

Judge Robert Gibson, Crossett. Term expires May 15, 2028. Replaces Judge Carlton Jones.

David Parker, Little Rock. Term expires May 15, 2028. Replaces Michael Robbins.

Nathan Smith, Bentonville. Term expires May 15, 2025. Replaces David Keith Rutledge.

ARKANSAS VETERANS' COMMISSION

Jamie Clemmer, Benton. Term expires Oct. 15, 2028. Reappointment.

Floyd Brantley, Conway. Term expires Oct. 15, 2026. New position.

Stephen Houserman, Lamar. Term expires Oct. 15, 2028. Replaces James Gilliam.

Janis Terry, Little Rock. Term expires Oct. 15, 2028. Replaces Margarita Overton.

CRIME VICTIMS REPARATIONS BOARD

Laura Abbott, Cabot. Term expires Oct. 5, 2026. Replaces Rebecca Petty.

HVACR LICENSING BOARD

Everett Dean, Camden. Term expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Ronnie Dorsey.

Terry Jacks, Sherwood. Term expires June 30, 2027. Replaces Kimberly Koch.

PERRY COUNTY QUORUM COURT

Mary Gipson, Bigelow. To serve as Justice of the Peace for District 6. Term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Fulfills the remaining term of Charlie Clements.

STATE BOARD OF COLLECTION AGENCIES

Kent Arnold, Rogers. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Replaces Tyler Steele.

Mark Rowland, Paragould. Term expires Jan. 1, 2027. Replaces Orville Guinn.

WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM COMMISSION

Robin Clegg, Fort Smith. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Ken Griffin.

Brett Crowson, Jonesboro. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Shane Broadway.