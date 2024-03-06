Injury bug strikes key right-handers

The news hit one after another on Tuesday. Three big-name right-handed starting pitchers all dealing with injuries that could cause each to miss the start of the regular season -- and potentially more.

Houston's Justin Verlander, St. Louis' Sonny Gray and Boston's Lucas Giolito are all dealing with various injuries.

Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his pitching shoulder during the offseason. Gray has a hamstring strain sustained Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following last week's start in which he was roughed up.

"We're obviously concerned. Not a good day for us," Boston Manager Alex Cora told reporters in Florida.

Verlander is the biggest name of the three, although his situation appears to be more of a delay than a long-term concern. Astros Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday the 41-year-old Verlander hasn't suffered any setbacks or soreness following bullpen sessions but needs more time to become game ready.

Giolito will have additional exams to determine the severity of his injury, but there's worry it could be a long-term issue.

Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the Red Sox this offseason. The 29-year-old is coming off a 2023 season where he gave up a league-high 41 home runs and had a 4.88 ERA pitching for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians.

Gray may be the one of the three that has a chance to make it back for opening day, which he was slated to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28.

Gray left his start Monday against Washington after 20 pitches. The Cardinals initially said Gray had tightness in his hamstring, and an MRI revealed the strain.

Following their poorest season since 1995, the Cardinals gave Gray a three-year, $75 million contract in November to anchor a revamped rotation. Because the strain is mild, all parties are holding out hope Gray can make it back by the opener.

"If it's in the cards for me to still do that, then obviously I'm going to do everything in my power to make that happen," Gray said Tuesday.

It's not all important righties that might not be ready for opening day. Miami lefty Braxton Garrett is behind schedule after dealing with shoulder discomfort early in camp. Manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that the delay in Garrett's throwing program will make it tough for him to be built up by opening day. Garrett was 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA in 30 starts last season.

SPRING DEBUT

AL Championship Series MVP Adolis Garcia appears set for his first Cactus League game this spring training with the Texas Rangers today. All-Star third baseman Josh Jung is also getting closer to his first game, though there is still uncertainty about World Series MVP Corey Seager.

After taking swings in intrasquad games over several days, Garcia had four at-bats in a B game on Tuesday. He hit a sharp single on the first pitch he saw from Kansas City's Jordan Lyles.

Seager had a sports hernia surgery Jan. 30, and the Rangers said then they expected the shortstop to miss most of spring training. Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that he was hopeful Seager, who had the flu last week, would have a chance to play in Arizona.

"I don't know for sure," Bochy said. "It's going to be close whether he will get in some action here or not."

Garcia set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBI last fall and homered in five consecutive games. He missed the last two World Series games with an oblique issue after being out 10 games late in the regular season because of a patellar tendon strain in his right knee.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, left, walks off the field with trainer Adam Olsen after being removed during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, March 4, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The team announced that Gray was removed due to tightness in his right hamstring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, left, talks on the mound manager Oliver Marmol before being removed during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, March 4, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The team announced that Gray was removed due to tightness in his right hamstring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito readies for a bullpen workout during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino watches a baseball spring training workout Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws the pitch that resulted in a solo home run by Tampa Bay Rays Amed Rosario in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game in Port Charlotte, Fla., Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

