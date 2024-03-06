Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks fail

CAIRO -- Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages failed to achieve a breakthrough Tuesday, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.

The nearly five months of fighting left much of Gaza in ruins and created a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with many, especially in the devastated northern region, scrambling for food to survive.

"We must get more aid into Gaza," U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday. "There's no excuse. None."

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent weeks trying to broker an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week cease-fire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and a major influx of aid to the isolated territory.

Two Egyptian officials said the latest round of discussions ended Tuesday. They said Hamas presented a proposal that mediators would discuss with Israel in the coming days. One of the officials said mediators would meet today with the Hamas delegation, which didn't leave Cairo.

Hamas has refused to release all of the estimated 100 hostages it holds, and the remains of around 30 more, unless Israel ends its offensive, withdraws from Gaza and releases a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including senior militants serving life sentences.

U.S. officials have said they are skeptical that Hamas actually wants a deal, because the group has balked at a number of what the U.S. and others believe are legitimate requests, including giving the names of hostages to be released.

"It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"We have an opportunity for an immediate cease-fire that can bring hostages home, that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian aid getting in to Palestinians who so desperately need it and can set the conditions for an enduring resolution," he said.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said Tuesday that his group demands a permanent cease-fire rather than a six-week pause and a "complete withdrawal" of Israeli forces.

"The security and safety of our people will be achieved only by a permanent cease-fire, the end of the aggression and the withdrawal from every inch of the Gaza Strip," Hamdan told reporters in Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected Hamas' demands and repeatedly vowed to continue the war until Hamas is dismantled and all the hostages are returned. Israel didn't send a delegation to the latest round of talks.

Israel was still waiting for Hamas to hand over a list of hostages who are alive as well as the hostage-to-prisoner ratio it seeks in any release deal, an Israeli official said. It wasn't clear if that information was included in the latest proposal.

The Israeli and Egyptian officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media on the negotiations.

When asked whether Hamas has a list of the surviving hostages, Hamdan said the matter wasn't relevant to the talks and accused Israel of using it as an excuse to avoid engaging in the negotiations.

Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu's War Cabinet and his main political rival, met with senior U.S. officials in Washington on a visit that drew a rebuke from the prime minister, the latest sign of a growing rift within Israel's leadership.

Mediators had hoped to broker an agreement before Ramadan, the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions linked to access to a major holy site in Jerusalem. Ramadan is expected to begin around March 10, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 97 people had been killed over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall Palestinian death toll to 30,631. The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the total casualties.

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Sewell, Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.