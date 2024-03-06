Jonesboro man sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking or entering charges

A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges of breaking or entering, according to a Jonesboro Sun article released Wednesday.

Nikelas Brewer, 19, pled guilty to six counts of breaking or entering in connection with a string of vehicle robberies that occured in Craighead County from August 3 to August 5, 2022, according to online court records. He also had two counts of theft of a firearm and three counts of theft of property charges against him.

On Monday, prosecutors also dismissed a first-degree murder charge against Brewer in connection with the murder of Derrick Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Leonard Jr. was found lying in the parking lot of the Links Apartments in Jonesboro as a result of a gunshot wound on September 10, 2022.

In a statement given to the Sun, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason said that "temporarily closing the case keeps the state's speedy trial statute from coming into play."

It is possible that the dropped charges could be refiled following further police investigation, according to the Sun article.

On the night of September 10, 2022, Leonard was still concious when officers arrived at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Michael McCann. When officers asked Leonard who had shot him, Leonard said "he knew who it was and that he was going to take care of it," but never identified the shooter.

Leonard was taken to an area hospital and died during surgery as a result of his gunshot wound.

According to the affadavit, witnesses identified Brewer as the man who fled the scene of the shooting shortly after shots were fired. The affadavit also states that another witness said Brewer "had made specific statement of his intention to rob and shoot [Leonard] prior to meeting him."

After the shooting, Brewer fled to Phoenix, Arizona but was eventually extradited back to Arkansas, according to the Sun article.

Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason and Circuit Judge Randy Philhours were both unavailable for further comment on the case Wednesday morning.