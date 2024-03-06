He is not our leader

I just read the letter from Gay White in Monday's paper. Thank you, Lord, for someone who speaks the truth and begs us Arkansans to understand who they are voting for. She is spot-on in my world as I cannot understand the worshiping of Donald Trump, the worst example of a leader that this country has ever produced. But on the other hand we have our wonderful governor and senators showing their support for the man.

Please, Arkansans, don't be fooled again with lies and fear tactics, this man is not our leader.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

A Milli Vanilli redux

There once was a very popular singing duo that recorded several songs. Their popularity evaporated when it was disclosed that they were lip-syncing those songs and were being rewarded for someone else's talents. I think of that duo when I read almost weekly of the unending criticism of "evangelical" Christians.

The criticism centers on the political support for one man. This man is obviously hated by a few writers whose letters are printed here. That man of course is Donald Trump. Trump has a checkered past for sure. His bombastic rhetoric offends some. He was subject to a scandalous political persecution while in office, the basis for which I believe has been demonstrated to be false. But no matter. Democrats continue to repeat those false, misleading allegations for political gain. Just as they mislead their followers to believe a successful lender or insurer will loan or insure millions upon millions of dollars to anyone without verifying the value of the collateral or insured property themselves. That is beyond naïve.

What do the singing pretenders have to do with today's political environment? Just as they portrayed themselves as something they were not, so most "evangelical" Christians do. Many polls show that these folks do not believe the very basic tenets of Christianity. Jesus is God, hell is real, the Bible is inerrantly accurate, and being "good" is enough to enter eternity in heaven. Who they support politically is not based on Christian beliefs. As for the true Christians, how can they support any Democrat? It seems the party stands for abortion upon demand at any time, ignoring the rule of law and demonizing those who risk their lives to enforce it, and teaching much-too-young children a slanted view of social justice. And much more.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

Arkansas a big mess

Jonathan Runnells' letter of Feb. 25 was spot-on. U.S. 71 from Fort Smith to Y City is like a landfill. U.S. 270 between Y City and Hot Springs is like one continuous salvage yard with some landfills thrown in. One would think that Hot Springs, a resort city, would want its roadways to be clean.

Arkansas will have many visitors arriving for the eclipse in April. What do you think these people will go home and tell their friends and neighbors about the condition of our state?

Gov. Sarah Sanders, you need to take a road trip around our state and look at the mess.

MELINDA CAMPBELL

Fort Smith

No place for politics

Abortion is a personal health-care issue. I know there are strong feelings on all sides, and I have great respect for each person's views. I also know the decision to get pregnant is one of the most important in the life of a woman and family. When it comes to pregnancy, the only legitimate decision-makers are the woman and her family, with compassionate input from her physician or nurse.

As a physician, I support the Arkansas Abortion Amendment, which will help remove the government from the doctor-patient and the woman-family relationship.

Abortion should not be a routine method of birth control. But even effective birth-control methods can fail. In some cases, pregnancy carries major negative consequences. Among many examples: young teens trying to finish school, families who can't afford another child, personal situations associated with an unhealthy pregnancy, not to mention pregnancies stemming from rape or incest, or those with such severe congenital abnormalities that the fetus can't possibly survive.

A child is a blessing and a huge responsibility. We should support mothers and families as much as possible with health care, education, and a safe environment. The truth is, some women and families are simply not able to have a healthy pregnancy or care for a baby. Adoption is a great option in some cases, but it's wrong to bring a child into a home where the parents cannot nurture the child adequately, or to force a woman to bear a pregnancy. The Arkansas Abortion Amendment will give women and families another option, with the care and guidance of physicians who put their patients' well-being first. Patients and doctors are the best decision-making team for intimate, hard health-care choices. Politicians should have no role in this whatsoever.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock