LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Indian funk ensemble The Rumble at AMFA

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $42, $37 for AMFA members. The Rumble is New Orleans' premier Mardi Gras Indian funk ensemble. The group is led by Boudreaux, of the Golden Eagles Indian tribe. (501) 372-4000; arkmfa.org