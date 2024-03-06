Taylor Swift stole the show at an Asian summit Tuesday when Singapore's leader was prompted to defend his country's exclusive concert deal with the singer that risks bad blood in the region by preventing her from performing in neighboring nations. Singapore is a key member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-nation bloc known as ASEAN. Instead, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was grilled on the summit's sidelines about a lucrative and exclusive deal his city-state struck with Swift that prevents the singer from taking her Eras Tour to any other stop in Southeast Asia. Swift is performing six concerts through March 9 in Singapore, and some Southeast Asian neighbors complain that the Singapore deal deprives them of the tourism boom her concerts bring to hosts. Her Eras Tour shattered records when it reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year and her film adaptation became the highest-grossing concert film to date. The Singaporean leader confirmed Tuesday that Swift was provided with "certain incentives" in exchange for making Singapore her only Southeast Asian destination on her Eras Tour. Lee did not reveal the cost of the exclusive deal, which was paid for from a government fund established to rebuild tourism after covid-19 disruptions. "It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't see that as being unfriendly," Lee said. Swift's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The daughter of "Good Times" star John Amos is still issuing a dueling claim about the care of her father and an investigation into those claims has been opened by the Los Angeles Police Department. However, the 84-year-old actor has denied recent claims made by daughter Shannon Amos, who has for months accused her brother Kelly Amos of neglect and not providing proper care for their father. Through his longtime spokesperson, the actor told The Times on Monday that he is "feeling well and working diligently on various projects," including a docuseries that he and his son are producing, as well as a music release. "This story about neglect is false and unmerited," said the statement. "The real truth will come out soon." Los Angeles police confirmed Monday to The Los Angeles Times that an elder abuse report was generated Feb. 8 and there was an "open and ongoing investigation" into the matter. TMZ reported Sunday that police officials were looking into claims of neglect regarding the care of the actor and Shannon Amos' claims, noting that she recently called Adult Protective Services.