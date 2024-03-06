Canceled flights hit

10-year low in 2023

The nation's 10 largest airlines canceled just over 1% of flights last year, marking a decade low in disruptions to travelers' vacation and business plans, according to year-end data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air led the way, calling off only 0.68% of its flights in 2023. Trailing closely at No. 2 was Chicago-based United Airlines at 0.74%.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled 1% of its flights and Fort Worth-based American canceled 1.17% of its flights.

Among the 10 largest airlines, only 1.29% of flights were canceled in 2023, the transportation department reported. That's down considerably from a 2.71% cancellation rate in 2022, 1.76% in 2021, 5.99% in 2020 and 1.90% in 2019.

Overall, 78.3% of the 10 major U.S. airlines' flights arrived on time.

Airlines also reported a drop in mishandling travelers' wheelchairs, scooters and baggage.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Arsonist suspected

as Tesla plant shuts

BERLIN -- Production at Tesla's electric vehicle plant in Germany came to a standstill and workers were evacuated Tuesday after a power failure that officials suspected was caused by arson.

The interior ministry in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is located, said unidentified people were suspected of setting fire to a tower supporting a high-voltage transmission line. The state criminal investigation department is investigating.

Police said they had been made aware of an emailed claim of responsibility, which they were examining, a German news agency reported.

The report said a far-left group called Volcano Group said it was behind the fire, accused Tesla of "extreme exploitation conditions" and called for the "complete destruction of the gigafactory." It was not immediately clear to whom the email was sent or who was behind the group.

Referring to the possible attackers, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who owns about 13% of Tesla stock, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that "these are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals."

-- The Associated Press

Index sits at 896.98

after retreat of 13.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 896.98, down 13.58 points.

Shares of Murphy USA fell 3.6% and America's Car-Mart dropped 2.5%.

"Technology stocks came under pressure during Tuesday's session as traders wade through mixed economic news prior to Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.