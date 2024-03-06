FOOTBALL

Seahawks begin makeover

The Seattle Seahawks' remodel under new Coach Mike Macdonald has started as the team has released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly. Outside of Seattle's decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll. The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.

Panthers tag Burns

The Carolina Panthers have used the non-exclusive franchise tag on two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns. The 25-year-old Burns would make $24 million in 2024 under the tag if he doesn't sign a contract extension before July 15. The Panthers have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Burns. Under the non-exclusive tag, Burns can negotiate with other teams but the Panthers would have the right to match any offer and get two first-round draft picks in return if they don't. Burns has 46 sacks during his five seasons with the Panthers, including eight last season.

Bucs hold onto Winfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr., a move that ensures the All-Pro safety a one-year, $17.1 million salary for next season. The team will continue to seek a long-term agreement with the four-year veteran who leads all defensive backs in sacks, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2020. Winfield led the Bucs with three interceptions in 2023, when he also joined T.J. Watt, Justin Tuck and Terrell Suggs as the only players since 2000 to have five-plus sacks, five-plus takeaways and five-plus forced fumbles in the same season. He had 6 sacks, 7 takeaways and 6 forced fumbles in 2023.

Barkley to hit market

Star running back Saquon Barkley has moved another step closer to free agency. The New York Giants elected Tuesday not to put a franchise tag on the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants used the tag last season and eventually worked out a one-year, $10.1 million contract before the start of training camp. A franchise tag this year would have cost the team $12.2 million if Barkley accepted the offer. The 27-year-old Barkley, who is looking for a multi-year deal, and the Giants have until Wednesday to work out a deal before free agency begins.

Colts franchise Pittman

The Indianapolis Colts have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on starting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The move was announced less than an hour before Tuesday's deadline and comes less than a week after Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Pittman would be on the team's roster next fall. Last season, he became the fourth player in franchise history to catch 100 passes in a single season.

Dolphins make moves

The Miami Dolphins have released linebacker Jerome Baker, a move that frees up about $9.8 million in salary cap space. Baker was a third-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2018. He's coming off a season in which he missed extended time because of injuries. Baker made 82 starts for Miami and had 22 1/2 sacks, 5 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles. Miami is still open to having Baker back for less money after he tests the open market, a source said. Free agents can begin negotiating with outside teams Monday at noon. General Manager Chris Grier said last week at the NFL scouting combine that the Dolphins' new defensive coaching staff, led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, would have say in Baker's status with the team. Miami also cut cornerback and special teamer Keion Crossen on Tuesday, a release that the Dolphins $2.99 million in 2024 salary cap savings.. In another potential loss for the Dolphins, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to enter free agency after previously seeking a contract extension. Miami declined to place the franchise tag on Wilkins on Tuesday.

Ravens use tag on Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens have put the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike after the defensive tackle finished his rookie contract with a breakout season in 2023. The franchise tag for defensive tackles comes with a one-year cost of just over $22 million. Madubuike and the Ravens can continue negotiating for a longer deal with a preseason deadline of July 15. The Ravens used the franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason, but were able to reach a long-term contract with him several weeks later.

Jaguars keep Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have used their franchise tag on standout pass rusher Josh Allen and essentially guaranteed he will play at least another year in Jacksonville. Allen was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. He set a single-season franchise record with 17 1/2 sacks in 2023 and is 10 shy of the team's career mark of 55 held by Tony Brackens.

MOTOR SPORTS

Insider confirms complaints

The FIA has confirmed its compliance officer has received two complaints "detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body" in seeming reference to recent whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1's governing body. The BBC has reported that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ben Sulayem also allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last November. The FIA would not discuss the complaint.

TENNIS

Halep wins doping case

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been cleared for an immediate return to tennis after sports' highest court cut her ban for doping on appeal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judges partially upheld Halep's appeal and reduced her four-year ban to just nine months. It has been applied retroactively and expired last July. The three judges decided Halep showed her positive test for a banned blood-boosting substance was caused by a contaminated nutritional supplement. The 32-year-old Halep has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open where she tested positive.

SOCCER

Kerr pleads not guilty

British prosecutors say Australia soccer player Sam Kerr has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. The star striker plays her club soccer for Chelsea in England. The Crown Prosecution Service says the 30-year-old Kerr was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, southwest London, on Jan. 30 last year. The PA news agency in Britain has reported that London's Metropolitan Police said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare. PA reported that Kerr denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

BASKETBALL

Heat sign vet Mills

Veteran point guard Patty Mills has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday. The Heat will waive injured guard Dru Smith to make room for Mills on the roster, according to the person. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has yet to publicly announce the moves.