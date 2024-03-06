100 years ago

March 6, 1924

JONESBORO -- The general mercantile store of Garland Carter of Apt, a small station on the Missouri Pacific railroad about five miles south of here, was robbed last night. Practically the entire stock of goods being carted off, apparently in an automobile, between midnight and daylight. Tracks of several men around the building were plainly visible. ... Goods amounting to a full $1,000 were taken. The officers have no clue, but are making a close investigation.

50 years ago

March 6, 1974

Wearing Indian headdresses, crash helmets, ski masks, sun glasses, Halloween masks and their shoes and socks, about 150 male students "streaked" past sorority houses and dormitories Monday night and early Tuesday as the latest campus craze hit the University of Arkansas. There was more streaking Tuesday night as an estimated 1,500 students gathered on Maple Street in front of the Law School and built a bonfire. ... Lawrence Slamons, public safety director at the University, stood on a street corner as the students cavorted. Slamons had appealed earlier for "responsible students" in the University community to discourage such incidents and not to gather and create a "mob scene" when they occurred.

25 years ago

March 6, 1999

When Harvest Foods officials announced plans last month to rebuild their Little Rock Main Street grocery store after it was destroyed by a tornado on Jan. 21, they apparently weren't expecting a whirlwind of government regulations. Now the wishes of the state Capitol Zoning District, which regulates building permits and designs in the area, and the plans of store officials are on a collision course, and the $3 million project at 17th and Main streets is in jeopardy. ... The primary issue in the dispute, said Little Rock City Manager Cy Carney, is the zoning district's guidelines for new buildings, which require storefronts along the street and rear parking. Harvest Foods' plans were to build on the old store's remaining foundation with utilities already in place. That would put parking at the front of the building.

10 years ago

March 6, 2014

Gov. Mike Beebe called the state Highway and Transportation Department's efforts in clearing ice off Interstates 40 and 55 during Sunday's winter storm "not acceptable," and said through his spokesman later Wednesday that highway commissioners will meet next week to discuss what went wrong. Thousands of motorists were stranded on sections of Interstates 55 and 40 in eastern Arkansas on Monday night and Tuesday after scores of tractor-trailers jackknifed on the icy roads and blocked lanes. ... Highway and Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett was in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday and was not available to respond to Beebe's criticism, spokesman Danny Straessle said. However, Straessle said crews began treating roads at noon Sunday as best they could and were hindered by the severity of the weather.