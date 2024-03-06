OTHERS SAY: In helping Trump, the liberal Supremes did America a service

We were not surprised the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual states can't bar Donald Trump from appearing on ballots on the grounds of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the part of the Constitution that bars prior insurrectionists from holding office.

When it comes to federal offices, it's pretty clear that the framers saw the application or disabling of that amendment as the responsibility of Congress. States certainly have the authority to bar their own state officials on those grounds, which is well and good. But having some states allow Trump's name to stand on a ballot for president of the United States and others bar him on a patchwork basis clearly would have produced a chaotic result.

We were stirred and pleased that the Supremes acted unanimously in striking down the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which was the issue on the table here but will extend to other states that have followed suit. The three liberal justices stepped away from their potential partisan corners and also rejected the suggestions of several law professors no doubt of their acquaintance. That puts this issue to bed in the best possible way, and Trump should return the favor by noting that not everything in Washington is some Deep State plot against him.

Trump for president is a matter for the voters. Such is the price of democracy.