Presbyterian church sets Ragtaggle show

First Presbyterian Church of Pine Bluff, 717 W. 32nd Ave., will present the fourth of its free concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday featuring Ragtaggle, a trio playing Irish music in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

The group consists of Pine Bluff native Ben Harris on guitar, Kara Butler on flute and her daughter, Seaghan Shrock on fiddle. They have a combined 75 years of musical performance experience, according to a news release.

Harris has been playing guitar since he was 13 years old. He performed with Pine Bluff High School choral groups and is now the director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Butler has three degrees in flute and music performance and is now a lawyer in Fayetteville. Shrock is a high school junior and plays the Irish fiddle, flute and is an Irish dancer.

"The concert is First Presbyterian's gift to the community. All are invited to attend the concert and a reception afterward," according to the release.

Details: www.ragtaggle.com.