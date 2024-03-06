Renowned cycling series adds Bentonville to 2024 lineup

BENTONVILLE -- The Hincapie Gran Fondo cycling series will bring its multi-day celebration of rides, music and outdoor festivities to Bentonville Sept. 6-8, according to a news release from Visit Bentonville.

The cycling series will feature multiple route distances - Piccolo (shorter), Medio (mid-length) and Gran (longer) - through the scenic Ozarks terrain. Off the bikes, there will be a family-friendly festival with live music, food, drinks and activities, the release states.

The series was co-founded by brothers Rich and George Hincapie in 2012 and includes events in Bangor, Maine; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Greenville, South Carolina; Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania; and Merced, California.

Visit Bentonville said hosting the high-profile event is both an economic boom and a chance for the city to cement its cycling credentials. The event is a chance for passionate cyclists of all skill levels to connect with each other, the release states.

"I am both excited and honored to introduce the Hincapie Gran Fondo to Bentonville," said George Hincapie, a former pro cyclist, Tour de France stage winner and co-founder of the event series.

"Bentonville is rapidly emerging as a hub for cycling in the United States, and we aspire to contribute positively to this incredible community."

Registration Information

https://hincapie.com/pages/bentonville