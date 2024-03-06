Richard, Clayton carry Gators past No. 16 Tide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Two weeks after getting bullied by Alabama, Florida refused to let it happen again. Not at home. And not on senior night.

Will Richard scored 23 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 and the Gators handled No. 16 Alabama 105-87 on Tuesday night to stay in contention for a top four seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Florida (21-9, 11-6 SEC) made 40 free throws -- the program's most since December 1998 -- and won for the 10th time in 13 games. The Gators finished 14-1 at home this season, and equally important to Coach Todd Golden, they moved a step closer to potentially landing a double-bye in the league tournament.

"We were very physical," Golden said. "We did what we needed to do to beat the best offensive team in America."

Tyrese Samuel and Zyon Pullin chipped in 19 points and six rebounds apiece after being honored before their home finale. The graduate transfers helped Florida avenge an overtime loss at Alabama last month and hand the Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5) a third loss in four games.

"I thought Tyrese was a monster," Golden said. "And ZP was just a calming influence out there. Both those guys were just a huge, huge reason as to why we won."

Samuel made all nine of his shots from the charity stripe, and Pullin was 8 for 8.

Florida took 21 more free throws than Alabama and made twice as many.

"It's not a recipe for winning games when you get doubled up at the free-throw line," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said.

The biggest surprise was how easily the Gators controlled the rematch. They opened up a double-digit lead late in the first half, extended it to 20 midway through the second and never let up.

It was a huge sigh of relief for a team that hadn't shown a knack for delivering knockout punches. Florida had lost five games after leading at the break, and several of those included double-digit advantages.

"It's definitely not a good feeling letting a team come back on you," Clayton said. "We just got to be mentally tough, go up 10 and get your foot on the gas and not let up."

Added Richard: "I don't think we let ourselves off the hook [this time]. I feel like we can get lazy once when we get up on a team. For us, it's just staying disciplined."

Mark Sears led Alabama with 33 points, including 29 in the second half. Aaron Estrada added 17 points, and Grant Nelson chipped in 12 before fouling out late.

NO. 3 PURDUE 77,

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 71

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Zach Edey had 28 points and eight rebounds as No. 3 Purdue rallied in the second half to beat No. 12 Illinois, becoming the first team in 17 years to win consecutive outright Big Ten regular-season championships.

Fletcher Loyer added 16 points for the Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3), who had already clinched at least a share of their second straight conference title with Saturday night's victory over Michigan State.

The last Big Ten team to win consecutive outright regular-season crowns was Ohio State in 2006 and 2007.

Braden Smith had 13 points and six assists for Purdue, which improved to 7-0 against ranked opponents this season. Mason Gillis scored 10 off the bench.

Marcus Domask led second-place Illinois (22-8, 13-6) with 20 points. Coleman Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 84,

NOTRE DAME 51

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Armando Bacot played in his record 162nd ACC game and North Carolina claimed at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

Bacot, a fifth-year player who holds the school's record for career rebounds and double-doubles, finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

RJ Davis added 22 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3). Harrison Ingram finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (12-18, 7-12) with 11 points.

NO. 13 AUBURN 101,

MISSOURI 74

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Five Auburn players scored in double figures Tuesday at Mizzou Arena to stave off an upset bid by Missouri, which now has just one more opportunity to avoid going winless in the SEC this season.

Johni Broome led the way for Auburn (23-7, 12-5 SEC) with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jaylin Williams and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 15 points apiece.

Sean East scored 21 to lead Missouri, going 4 of 17 from the field but 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. Tamar Bates scored 12 for Mizzou, all in the first half, as his team trailed just 44-39 at halftime before being outscored by 22 points in the second.

NO. 14 KANSAS 90,

KANSAS STATE 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kevin McCullar Jr. had 19 points in his Allen Fieldhouse farewell, Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and 20 rebounds, and No. 14 Kansas snapped a two-game skid with a blowout of Kansas State.

Nick Timberlake added 18 points and KJ Adams Jr. had 16 for the Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12), who beat the Wildcats at home for the 18th straight time.

Will McNair had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-13, 7-10), but leading scorers Tylor Perry (2 points) and Cam Carter (3) were shut down.

NO. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 85,

TULANE 72

TAMPA, Fla. -- Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and South Florida extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls (23-5, 16-1 American Athletic Conference), the conference's regular-season champions.

Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team's longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

NO. 25 DAYTON 100,

SAINT LOUIS 83

ST. LOUIS -- Daron Holmes II had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis each hit five three-pointers as No. 25 Dayton snapped a three-game road losing streak with a victory over Saint Louis.

The Flyers made a Chaifetz Arena record 18 three-pointers and matched the school record for threes, set earlier this season in a win over Oakland.

Brea and Elvis each scored 21 points for Dayton (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10), which won without starting point guard Javon Bennett, who was sidelined with a thumb injury.

Gibson Jimerson scored 24 for the Billikens (11-19, 4-13), who are assured of their worst record in A-10 play in Coach Travis Ford's eight seasons. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 17 points in his final home game for Saint Louis.