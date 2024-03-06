Steps unveiled to aid hacked health sector

Federal officials Tuesday unveiled a plan to help hospitals, physicians and other health care providers affected by a cyberattack that has crippled the nation's health payment network, after health industry leaders warned that some organizations are at risk of going out of business and demanded federal intervention.

"Numerous hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and other stakeholders have highlighted potential cash flow concerns to HHS stemming from an inability to submit claims and receive payments," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. "HHS has heard these concerns and is taking direct action and working to support the important needs of the health care community."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, will encourage health insurers to remove or relax requirements that often slow billing, such as requirements that physicians obtain prior authorization before providing certain care to patients, among other steps. The agency is also encouraging private health plans to provide advance funding to the organizations most affected by the cyberattack.

HHS said it was trying to coordinate efforts to avoid disruptions, but it remained unclear whether these initial government efforts would bridge the gaps left by the still-offline mega-operations of Change Healthcare, which acts as a digital clearinghouse linking doctors, hospitals and pharmacies to insurers. It handles as many as 1 of every 3 patient records in the country.

CMS also said it would consider individual requests for accelerated payments, such as those made during the coronavirus pandemic, recognizing that "hospitals may face significant cash flow problems from the unusual circumstances impacting hospitals' operations." Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., had requested such relief in a letter to federal officials Friday.

In a statement, Schumer said he was pleased by the HHS announcement because it "will get cash flowing to providers as our health care system continues to reel from this cyberattack." He added, "The work cannot stop until all affected providers have sufficient financial stability to weather this storm and continue serving their patients."

CYBERATTACK

The Feb. 21 hack of Change Healthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group, has crippled health care payments for tens of thousands of hospitals, physicians and other providers. Industry and government officials have said it is among the most serious cyberattacks ever made on the U.S. health care system. Federal officials, including HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm, have held emergency meetings with administration leaders and UnitedHealth about how to address the widening health-care payment crisis, officials told The Washington Post

Some hospitals and medical practices are seeing cash reserves dry up after nearly two weeks of being largely cut off from their ability to submit medical claims and get paid by insurers. Patients in some cases are experiencing delays in care and have been unable to use discount cards or patient-assistance programs that run through the electronic clearinghouse operated by Change Healthcare, according to health-care providers and industry officials.

CMS has told providers to contact their Medicare administrative contractors to enroll in a new electronic clearinghouse to process claims, and has instructed the contractors to expedite the onboarding and billing process, the agency said Tuesday.

So far, United has not provided any timetable for reconnecting this critical network. "Patient care is our top priority, and we have multiple workarounds to ensure people have access to the medications and the care they need," United said in an update on its website.

But on March 1, a bitcoin address connected to the alleged hackers, a group known as ALPHV or BlackCat, received a $22 million transaction that some security firms say was probably a ransom payment made by United to the group, according to a news article in Wired. United declined to comment, as did the security firm that initially spotted the payment.

Still, the prolonged effects of the attack have once again exposed the vast interconnected webs of electronic health information and the vulnerability of patient data. Change handles some 15 billion transactions a year.

The shutdown of some of Change's operations has severed its digital role connecting providers with insurers in submitting bills and receiving payments. That has delayed tens of millions of dollars in insurance payments to providers. Pharmacies were initially unable to fill many patients' medications because they could not verify their insurance, and providers have amassed large sums of unpaid claims in the two weeks since the cyberattack occurred.

"It absolutely highlights the fragility of our health care system," said Ryan Higgins, a lawyer for McDermott Will & Emery who advises health care organizations on cybersecurity. The same entity that was said to be responsible for the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, a pipeline from Texas to New York that carried 45% of the East Coast's fuel supplies, in 2021 is thought to be behind the Change assault. "They have historically targeted critical infrastructure," he said.

In the initial days after the attack on Feb. 21, pharmacies were the first to struggle with filling prescriptions when they could not verify a person's insurance coverage. In some cases, patients could not get medicine or vaccinations unless they paid in cash. But they have apparently resolved these snags by turning to other companies or developing workarounds.

"Almost two weeks in now, the operational crisis is done and is pretty much over," said Patrick Berryman, a senior vice president for the National Community Pharmacists Association.

LOAN PROGRAM

It was not immediately clear if the steps announced by federal officials Tuesday would sufficiently address concerns raised by health-care providers around the country. While UnitedHealth has made emergency funding available to affected organizations, offering short-term loans through its Optum health services arm, physicians have said the offers are insufficient.

The American Hospital Association, a trade group, has been sharply critical of United's efforts so far and the latest initiative that offered a loan program.

"It falls far short of plugging the gaping holes in funding," Richard Pollack, the trade group's president, said Monday in a letter to Dirk McMahon, the president of United.

"We need real solutions -- not programs that sound good when they are announced but are fundamentally inadequate when you read the fine print," Pollack said.

The loan program has not been well received out in the country.

Diana Holmes, a therapist in Attleboro, Mass., received an offer from Optum to lend her $20 a week when she says she has been unable to submit roughly $4,000 in claims for her work since Feb. 21. "It's not like we have reserves," she said.

She says there has been virtually no communication from Change or the main insurer for her patients, Blue Cross of Massachusetts. "It's just been maddening," she said. She has been forced to find a new payment clearinghouse with an upfront fee and a year's contract. "You've had to pivot quickly with no information," she said.

Blue Cross said it was working with providers to find different workarounds.

Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Gainesville resorted to new contracts with two competing clearinghouses because it spends $300 million a month on chemotherapy and other drugs for patients whose treatments cannot be delayed.

"We don't have that sort of money sitting around in a bank," said Dr. Lucio Gordan, the institute's president. "We're not sure how we're going to retrieve or collect the double expenses we're going to have by having multiple clearinghouses."

The cyberattack has gripped the health industry, with officials saying it underscores the growing digital risks facing the health system. "This incident is a reminder of the interconnectedness of the domestic health care ecosystem and of the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity resiliency," HHS said in its statement.

The hackers stole data about patients and encrypted company files and demanded money to unlock them. Change Healthcare subsequently shut down most of its network as it tried to recover. UnitedHealth has declined to comment on reports that the ransomware gang, ALPHV, received a $22 million payment. "We are focused on the investigation," the company said in a statement Monday.

Change Healthcare processes 15 billion medical claims a year, far more than any other company, and is a critical pipeline connecting health-care organizations with insurance companies who review their claims, pay for their services and determine the costs of care for patients.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Diamond and Daniel Gilbert of The Washington Post and by Reed Abelson and Julie Creswell of The New York Times.