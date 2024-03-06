To the bitter end

FAYETTEVILLE -- Wehiwa Aloy's first home run as an Arkansas Razorback was a monster shot.

Aloy hit a third-inning grand slam deep over the wall in left field and Ben McLaughlin followed with a three-run shot as the Razorbacks overcame a two-run deficit with a seven-run inning then held on for a 9-7 win over the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

An announced crowd of 8,948 at Baum-Walker Stadium watched the Razorbacks (10-2) improve to 5-0 against the Bears since the series renewal in 2021 after a 73-year layoff and 8-4-2 all time.





"It felt good being able to put runs on the board after we were down by two," Aloy said. "I just kept it simple and I just drove the ball. Fortunately, it went over the wall. That at-bat, I was sitting soft, swung and missed through the first one. The second one, I pretty much just reacted to it."

The Bears (7-7) built a 2-0 lead into the third, then battled back from its 7-2 deficit by closing to within 7-6 with a four-run fifth.

"I was really pleased," UCA Coach Nick Harlan said. "That's what these guys do. Again, there's no panic. They're not going to play the scoreboard. They're just going to play the game the right way on every pitch. Really proud of that effort."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn described the game as "Pretty much exactly the type of game I thought it was gonna be. I thought it'd be wild, it'd be tight. They've played some good teams this year and they've played a lot of people close."

UCA right-hander Gavin Alveti kept Arkansas off the board from the fourth through seventh innings to allow the Bears to get back in contention.

However, Hudson Polk led off the eighth with a chopper to third base that was ruled a single, then McLaughlin scorched a ball to right field to advance pinch runner Will Edmunson to third base. Edmunson scored when reliever Hunter Alexander's breaking ball on strike three to Jayson Jones bounced away far enough. A hit by pitch and Peyton Holt's single loaded the bases and pinch hitter Hudson White's sacrifice-fly made it 9-6.





The Bears mounted a two-out rally against Gabe Gaeckle in the ninth inning, starting with one-out singles by Hayden Seldomridge and Jagger Schattle. After Drew Sturgeon's fly ball to right, Kade Seldomridge drew a walk to load the bases, then Bryce Cerminelli did the same to plate a run. Gaeckle struck out Mason King looking to wrap up the game and notch his second save.

"You just have more confidence the more you do it," said Gaeckle, who is one of several options at closer for pitching coach Matt Hobbs. "I'm starting to get used to those situations where it's a tight ball game and I've come in in the later innings. It's just fun being out there and competing."

The Bears out-hit Arkansas 9-7.

Schattle went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI, while Sturgeon was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored and Cermenelli was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

"Offensively, I was really pleased," Harlan said. "We had disciplined at-bats. We didn't chase outside the zone. We created opportunities in multiple innings and we had timely hits. We were one big hit away from taking the lead in the ninth inning.

"As a competitor, you hate to lose and I'm disappointed we gave up that big inning but as a whole I thought we were ready to play and our approach was really good."

For Arkansas, leadoff man Ross Lovich was 2 for 3 with a run scored while McLaughlin had two hits in addition to his 3 RBI.

Arkansas left-hander Colin Fisher (3-1) was not as sharp as his previous outings but he picked up the win based on a pitch count standard after allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts in 3 innings.

"Colin, he had rolled pretty good this year," Van Horn said. "He'd get ahead of them, then he'd make a mistake and they'd single. He just wasn't as sharp as he'd been as far as spotting it up."

The Hogs' big inning began when Nolan Souza smoked a line drive toward right on which second baseman Tanner Leonard tried to make a back-hand pick but had the ball stay under his glove for a tough error. Souza was erased on Peyton Holt's fielder's choice ground ball, then Ryder Helfrick and Lovich worked consecutive walks off Bryce Parlin to load the bases.

Aloy nearly came out of his shoes swinging at the first pitch he saw from Parlin but he came up empty.

He did the same on pitch No. 2, but this time he hit pay dirt, banging a no-doubt shot to left field then turning to look in the Arkansas dugout as he began his trip around the bases.

"He's been close, pressing a little bit obviously," Van Horn said of Aloy's .200 batting average entering the game. "He swung at a good slider a pitch earlier that was kind of down. Then that slider was left up and he got all of it.

"It was really good to see because he works hard, doesn't complain, doesn't make excuses, goes out and does his job. To see him get hold of one, knock four in with one swing, that was big."

The Razorbacks took advantage of Parlin's wildness as Kendall Diggs followed Aloy's shot with a walk, then reliever Gavin Alveti issued a free pass to Hudson Polk to open his appearance.

McLaughlin fouled off a pitch then launched a 420-foot shot off the batter's eye in center field to make it 7-2.

The Bears built a 2-0 lead with Cerminelli's RBI single in the second and Schattle's RBI single in the third.

Sturgeon had an RBI double in UCA's four-run fifth off Cooper Dossett and Koty Frank.