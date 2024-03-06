UNDER THE RADAR: Greenwood’s Grant Karnes

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Greenwood’s Grant Karnes.

Class: 2025

Position: Wide receiver

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Grade point average: 4.0

Career stats: 181 catches for 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns

Status: Committed to play baseball for Wichita State

Coach Chris Young:

“I’ve coached 25 years and haven’t come across a kid like this very often at all. We moved him up as a ninth grader and started in the playoffs for us and started in the state championship game and then he started in the last two (championship games) as a sophomore and as a junior So the kid started three consecutive championship games. He has 181 receptions over his really two years, like I said he played a coupled of games his ninth grade year. Almost has 2,500 receiving yards and has 31 receiving touchdowns receiving.

“He’s been in offseason for the first time this year. He’s always been a three-sport guy. He’s played football, basketball and baseball. He decided not to play basketball this year so we got in the weight room for the first time and he’s really growing. He’s probably 6-1, 190 pounds.

“Great hands. He reminds me of Drew Morgan, how he catches the ball. He doesn’t catch it. He snatches it. Everyone in a while you have a kid you know is going to be special. A really great athlete. A great leaper. Can really high-point the ball and I think his best thing is after the catch. He’s really strong, powerful kid and has a lot of yards after the catch. He’s as good as there is in the state at wide receiver. He led our team in pancakes. He’s great without the ball.When you have a wide receiver that leads your team in pancakes that’s a huge statement.”

Never attended college camps because of baseball:

"He’s finally going to do some camps this summer and I think once he does that and people get to see him in-person, I really think it’s going to blow up.”







