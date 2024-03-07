The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 6, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-23-248. Samantha Corkins and Ed Hudson v. Holly and Michael Addie, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-31. Charles Tumey v. Jill Tumey, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-22-667. Aleasia Mason v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-452. Brittany Thomas v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-22-673. Anna VanHorn v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-407. Tony McCoy v. State of Arkansas, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-394. Ben Motal v. John Doe and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-4. Ben Motal v. John Doe and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed; orders vacated. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-402. Freddrick Childs v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-671. Steve Mauldin, Jimmy Mauldin, and Virgina Mauldin v. Centennial Bank, from Faulkner Court Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-432. Jessica Mathis v. Glen Alan Hickman, Jr., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

E-22-653. Ricky Lee Winkles, Jr. v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

E-22-665. Sherry Canady v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-184. Tracy Cottrell v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-23-211. Shane Manley v. James Zigras and Avant Mining, LLC, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-297. Kyler Perkins v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

E-22-676. Sharon Crow v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-418. Shannon Thepharath v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.