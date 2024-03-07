Arkansas Postcard Past: Hot Springs in 1913





Hot Springs, 1913: "I sure am improving fast and at this rate I soon will be cured, hoping that I can pick corn this fall," reads a card sent to Iowa. The Men's section of the Buckstaff Bath House's steam room is seen here, described by its owners as "designed to delight the eye and inspire the mind with lofty feeling and fill the heart of the yearning invalid with rich hopes of health and restored vitality."

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

