Fayetteville to hold public hearing on new water line

FAYETTEVILLE– The city will hold a public hearing on an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a bond to finance and reimburse the cost of the new West Transmission Water Line on Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m, in City Hall, according to a news release from the city.

The water line will span 11 miles, starting at a new Beaver Water District facility near Elm Springs. The connection will help optimize water flow through the distribution system to Fayetteville customers, the release states.

The project will be funded by an Arkansas Natural Resources Division Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF). The loan program offers municipalities and utilities access to low-interest rate loans, saving overall loan costs compared to market rates, the release states.

The DWSRF program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Arkansas. DWSRF programs provide states and communities with the resource to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects valuable water resources nationwide, the release states.

For residents unable to attend the public meeting in person, an online option will be made available on the city's public meetings calendar.

More Information

https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4323/West-Transmission-Water-Line.