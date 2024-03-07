Final sked

State finals schedule
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Today's games
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Bergman vs. Salem, noon
CLASS 3A BOYS
Bergman vs. Central Ark. Christian, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Farmington vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Farmington vs. Little Rock Christian, 7:45 p.m.
Friday's games
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Greenwood vs. Vilonia, noon
CLASS 5A BOYS
Benton vs. Pine Bluff, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Little Rock Central vs. Conway, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A BOYS
Little Rock Central vs. Bryant, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's games
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork, 11:30 a.m.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Nevada vs. Marked Tree, 1:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Mansfield, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A BOYS
East Poinsett County vs. Marshall, 7:45 p.m.