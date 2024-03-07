Final sked

Today at 2:20 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

State finals schedule

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Today's games

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Bergman vs. Salem, noon

CLASS 3A BOYS

Bergman vs. Central Ark. Christian, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Farmington vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Farmington vs. Little Rock Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's games

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Greenwood vs. Vilonia, noon

CLASS 5A BOYS

Benton vs. Pine Bluff, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Little Rock Central vs. Conway, 6 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS

Little Rock Central vs. Bryant, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork, 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 1A BOYS

Nevada vs. Marked Tree, 1:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Mansfield, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

East Poinsett County vs. Marshall, 7:45 p.m.

