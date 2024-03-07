Former Arkansas pitching coach Dave Jorn to speak at Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club

Former Arkansas pitching coach Dave Jorn, who spent two stints and 20 seasons leading the Razorbacks' pitching staff, will be the guest speaker at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon on March 20 at Home2 Suites in Springdale.

Under Jorn's guidance, the Razorbacks made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances under both Norm DeBriyn (1983-88) and Dave Van Horn (2003-16). Arkansas made six College World Series appearances during Jorn's time with the Razorbacks.

In 2022, Jorn published a book chronicling his career, “More Than Baseball.” The book is available through Amazon.

Prior to a career as a college pitching coach, Jorn played minor league baseball, including a stint with the Arkansas Travelers.

Jorn lives in Bentonville and is a part-time scout for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The luncheon will also recognize a Prep Rally Player of the Week and Program of the Week.

To purchase tickets for the luncheon, go to HawgsSportsNetwork.com/tickets.

Upcoming Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club Luncheons

• March 20: Dave Jorn, Former Arkansas Pitching Coach

• April 24: Chris Johnson, Arkansas Women's Track and Field Coach

• May 22: Jordyn Wieber, Arkansas Gymnastics Coach

• June 26: Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame Induction

All Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club meetings are at Home2 Suites at 1519 S. 48th St. in Springdale.



