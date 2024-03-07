FYI Calendar: Go fly a kite! Saturday in Cane Hill

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

Tara Bell and daughter Matilda Bell, 1, of Fayetteville fly their kite Saturday, March 7, 2020, during the 19th annual Cane Hill Kite Festival at Springfield Ranch in Canehill. Last year the kite festival was cancelled due to weather, but this year hundreds gathered on a sunny day with strong wind. Check out nwaonline.com/200308Daily/ for today‚Äôs photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)
Take The Kids

Cane Hill Kite Festival -- Noon March 9, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. Admission free; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

Just Do It!

Auditions -- "Love, Loss & What I Wore," NWA Theatre Collective, 7 p.m. March 11, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. tinyurl.com/llwiw-auditions.

It's An Eclipse!

Eclipse Poetry Workshop -- With Shalini Rana, 2-4 p.m. March 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Get Ready for the Eclipse -- With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 9, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Hear It Here!

JBU Artist Series -- With pianist Asher Armstrong from the University of Toronto, 7:30 p.m. March 9, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. Email Mpatterson@jbu.edu.

Time For Theater

"The Prom" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 7-9 & 2 p.m. March 10, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free; reserve tickets at theatre.uark.edu/box-office-information/tickets-2023.php

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" -- Presented by Perry Ryan Theater Co., 6 p.m. March 7-8; 1 & 6 p.m. March 9, Grace Point Church in Bentonville. $25-$60. zeffy.com.

"C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In" -- With Max McLean, 4 & 8 p.m. March 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $63-$103. waltonartscenter.org.

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 7 p.m. March 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 7 p.m. March 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Rogers; 7 p.m. March 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. March 16 at the Fayetteville Public Library; 2 p.m. March 17 at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 at The Medium; $5-$10 suggested donation at other locations; non-perishable food donations accepted at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. NWA Audio Theater on Facebook.

Do Something Different

Novel Dance Company -- 8 p.m. March 9, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $28. noveldanceco.com.

Bentonville Anime Fest -- With voice actors Chuck Huber, Tiffany Vollmer & Laurie Hymes, cosplay contest, video game tournament and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Four Points Hotel. $20. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

Bakery District Street Fest -- With music, food, entertainment, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16, Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. Email rtesta@bakeryfs.com.

Learn Something New

Screenwriter Workshop -- With award-winning screenwriter and producer Amber Lindley, 3:30 p.m. March 9, followed by dinner at 5 p.m. & a screening of her film "Painted Woman" at 7 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, with film at Main Stage Creative Community Center. $30 workshop; $45 dinner. Co-hosted by River Valley Film Society and Arkansas Cinema Society. 253-7444.

Astronomy Night -- With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30 p.m. March 9, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Arkansas Archaeological Month -- "Archaeology of Native Foods" with Michell Rathberger, 2 p.m. March 10, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Go Shopping!

Indoor Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 8 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9, St. Paul Public Library. 677-2907.

Historically Speaking

History Alive!: Her Story -- In honor of Women's History Month, 1 p.m. March 9, Fort Smith Museum of History. $8-$12. fortsmithmuseum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

