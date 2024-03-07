FYI Calendar: Go fly a kite! Saturday in Cane Hill

Take The Kids

Cane Hill Kite Festival -- Noon March 9, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. Admission free; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

Just Do It!

Auditions -- "Love, Loss & What I Wore," NWA Theatre Collective, 7 p.m. March 11, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. tinyurl.com/llwiw-auditions.

It's An Eclipse!

Eclipse Poetry Workshop -- With Shalini Rana, 2-4 p.m. March 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Get Ready for the Eclipse -- With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 9, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Hear It Here!

JBU Artist Series -- With pianist Asher Armstrong from the University of Toronto, 7:30 p.m. March 9, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. Email Mpatterson@jbu.edu.

Time For Theater

"The Prom" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 7-9 & 2 p.m. March 10, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free; reserve tickets at theatre.uark.edu/box-office-information/tickets-2023.php

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" -- Presented by Perry Ryan Theater Co., 6 p.m. March 7-8; 1 & 6 p.m. March 9, Grace Point Church in Bentonville. $25-$60. zeffy.com.

"C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In" -- With Max McLean, 4 & 8 p.m. March 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $63-$103. waltonartscenter.org.

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 7 p.m. March 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 7 p.m. March 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Rogers; 7 p.m. March 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. March 16 at the Fayetteville Public Library; 2 p.m. March 17 at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 at The Medium; $5-$10 suggested donation at other locations; non-perishable food donations accepted at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. NWA Audio Theater on Facebook.

Do Something Different

Novel Dance Company -- 8 p.m. March 9, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $28. noveldanceco.com.

Bentonville Anime Fest -- With voice actors Chuck Huber, Tiffany Vollmer & Laurie Hymes, cosplay contest, video game tournament and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Four Points Hotel. $20. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

Bakery District Street Fest -- With music, food, entertainment, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16, Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. Email rtesta@bakeryfs.com.

Learn Something New

Screenwriter Workshop -- With award-winning screenwriter and producer Amber Lindley, 3:30 p.m. March 9, followed by dinner at 5 p.m. & a screening of her film "Painted Woman" at 7 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, with film at Main Stage Creative Community Center. $30 workshop; $45 dinner. Co-hosted by River Valley Film Society and Arkansas Cinema Society. 253-7444.

Astronomy Night -- With the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 5:30 p.m. March 9, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Arkansas Archaeological Month -- "Archaeology of Native Foods" with Michell Rathberger, 2 p.m. March 10, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Go Shopping!

Indoor Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 8 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9, St. Paul Public Library. 677-2907.

Historically Speaking

History Alive!: Her Story -- In honor of Women's History Month, 1 p.m. March 9, Fort Smith Museum of History. $8-$12. fortsmithmuseum.org.

