Get to know: 2026 QB target Grant Smith

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

2026 QB Grant Smith during Jan. 27 Junior Day.
2026 QB Grant Smith during Jan. 27 Junior Day.

Class of 2026 quarterback Grant Smith is expected to make his second trip to Fayetteville for the spring scrimmage on April 13. 

Smith, 6-3 and 206 pounds, of Spring (Texas) Grand Oaks visited the Hogs on Jan. 27 and it was somewhat of a reunion with Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who offered and recruited him at Texas A&M. 

In addition to Arkansas and Texas A&M, Smith has offers from TCU, California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston. 

Smith completed 87 of 142 passes for 977 yards and 5 touchdowns in the first 5 games of his sophomore season. He missed the rest of the season with a broken clavicle in his non-throwing shoulder.

Nickname:  honestly, I’ve never had a nickname 

Favorite thing about playing quarterback:  leading my team, pressure situations, helping my teammates excel and the strategy of executing our game plan against the defense’s game plan 

Coach Petrino is: an elite coach, exceptional play caller, accomplished QB developer, great man and good friend. 

Football has taught me:  the value of commitment, importance of team, leadership and how to face adversity head on and win. 

My funniest football moment:  my teammates are some of my best friends so it’s always easy to have fun. I can’t think of one particularly funny event though

Playlist before a game:  All kinds of rap from various artists

My favorite TV show:  Impractical Jokers  

If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be:  A private island

My favorite influencer is: I don’t really have one. 

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why:  I would like to travel back to the 80’s because it seemed like a less stressful time and parents were not as strict

Two things that really irritate me:  bad drivers and lights on in a room when I’m watching a movie

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be:  C.J. Stroud because he seems like a great person and plays at the level I would want to play at

My hidden talent is: Whistling 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chicken Express, because their food is unlike any other fast food (specifically the fried okra)

I will never ever eat: anything that is overly cooked

My favorite food buffet is: any Chinese food buffet

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Livvy Dunne

What sport is the most boring to watch: soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than:  good comedy movies

I miss my: dog when I’m on vacation or at camps

The one foreign country I would like to visit:  I haven’t really looked at a bunch of other countries. We go to Cabo every year and I love it. 

I’m terrified of: getting shot 

Love or hate horror movies and why:  I’m somewhere in the middle. I will only watch them around Halloween. 

Do you think aliens exist:  No

Best advice I’ve received:  trust God 

People would be surprised that I:  am slightly germaphobic.

