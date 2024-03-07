Get to know: 2026 QB target Grant Smith

Class of 2026 quarterback Grant Smith is expected to make his second trip to Fayetteville for the spring scrimmage on April 13.
Smith, 6-3 and 206 pounds, of Spring (Texas) Grand Oaks visited the Hogs on Jan. 27 and it was somewhat of a reunion with Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who offered and recruited him at Texas A&M.
In addition to Arkansas and Texas A&M, Smith has offers from TCU, California, Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston.
Smith completed 87 of 142 passes for 977 yards and 5 touchdowns in the first 5 games of his sophomore season. He missed the rest of the season with a broken clavicle in his non-throwing shoulder.
Nickname: honestly, I’ve never had a nickname
Favorite thing about playing quarterback: leading my team, pressure situations, helping my teammates excel and the strategy of executing our game plan against the defense’s game plan
Coach Petrino is: an elite coach, exceptional play caller, accomplished QB developer, great man and good friend.
Football has taught me: the value of commitment, importance of team, leadership and how to face adversity head on and win.
My funniest football moment: my teammates are some of my best friends so it’s always easy to have fun. I can’t think of one particularly funny event though
Playlist before a game: All kinds of rap from various artists
My favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers
If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be: A private island
My favorite influencer is: I don’t really have one.
Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: I would like to travel back to the 80’s because it seemed like a less stressful time and parents were not as strict
Two things that really irritate me: bad drivers and lights on in a room when I’m watching a movie
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: C.J. Stroud because he seems like a great person and plays at the level I would want to play at
My hidden talent is: Whistling
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chicken Express, because their food is unlike any other fast food (specifically the fried okra)
I will never ever eat: anything that is overly cooked
My favorite food buffet is: any Chinese food buffet
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Livvy Dunne
What sport is the most boring to watch: soccer
Nothing makes me laugh more than: good comedy movies
I miss my: dog when I’m on vacation or at camps
The one foreign country I would like to visit: I haven’t really looked at a bunch of other countries. We go to Cabo every year and I love it.
I’m terrified of: getting shot
Love or hate horror movies and why: I’m somewhere in the middle. I will only watch them around Halloween.
Do you think aliens exist: No
Best advice I’ve received: trust God
People would be surprised that I: am slightly germaphobic.