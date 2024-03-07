Gravette High School starts day late after police respond to area following call of possible suicidal person

GRAVETTE -- A report of a possible suicidal person in the area of Gravette High School resulted in students starting their school day later than usual Thursday.

According to a social media post from the Gravette Police Department, a caller reported a person having suicidal thoughts in the area of the school just before 5 a.m. Officers, including those from other area agencies, searched the area but did not find anyone.

"With an abundance of caution, due to the proximity to the school, we coordinated with the Gravette Public Schools to delay the start of the Gravette High School," the post said.

The School District sent a text message to parents early in the morning saying school would not start until 9 a.m. Later, the district texted again and posted on its Facebook page that school would not start until 10 a.m.

The Police Department said there was never a threat to the district, students or faculty. It reported there is no further concern regarding the incident.