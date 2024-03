Haley ending run for GOP nomination

NEW YORK -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Haley didn't endorse the former president in a speech in Charleston, S.C. Instead, she challenged him to win the support of the moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.

"I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee," Haley said. "But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, quote, 'Never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind.' It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that."

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," Haley said Wednesday morning. "And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in."

The only woman in the Republican race and Trump's final remaining major GOP rival, Haley campaigned on her foreign policy experience and general-election appeal, casting her candidacy as a generational change that could bring more voters into the Republican fold. She was the first candidate to announce a challenge to Trump and outlasted a large field of rivals who were viewed as more viable opponents to become the final candidate standing between him and the nomination, but her message struggled to appeal to a base that overwhelmingly supports the former president.

While Haley fell short of Trump in all but two nominating contests, polls showed her strength with suburban women and independents -- key groups in the general election. Throughout her campaign, Haley repeatedly highlighted that hypothetical head-to-head polls showed her leading President Joe Biden by a significant margin, in large part because of such voters.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, was Trump's first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023. She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the GOP against embracing Trump, who she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat Biden in the general election.

Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

Haley's defeat marks a painful, if predictable, blow to those voters, donors and Republican Party officials who opposed Trump and his fiery brand of "Make America Great Again" politics. She was especially popular among moderates and college-educated voters, constituencies that will likely play a pivotal role in the general election. It's unclear whether Trump, who recently declared that Haley donors would be permanently banned from his movement, can ultimately unify a deeply divided party.

Haley planned to address donors on a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Trump on Tuesday night declared that the GOP was united behind him, but in a statement shortly afterward, Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said, "Unity is not achieved by simply claiming, 'We're united.'"

"Today, in state after state, there remains a large bloc of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," Perez-Cubas said. "That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters' concerns will make the Republican Party and America better."

Haley has made clear she doesn't want to serve as Trump's vice president or run on a third-party ticket arranged by the group No Labels. She leaves the race with an elevated national profile that could help her in a future presidential run.

Swiftly following her speech Wednesday, Trump's campaign in a fundraising email claimed that Haley had endorsed his candidacy and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the message. Earlier this week, Haley said she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates.

In a social media post, Trump continued to mock his former rival, while at the same time extending an invitation to "all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

On Wednesday, Biden welcomed any voters who had backed Haley, acknowledging Trump's previous rejection of her supporters.

"Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign," Biden said in a statement. "I know there is a lot we won't agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America's adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground."

Biden's considerable fundraising advantage and surveys showing large numbers of voters are not yet paying attention to the election demonstrate there remains "a clear path to victory," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and chair Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in their memo.

"Donald Trump's primary performances are a major warning sign for the GOP, and an opportunity for President Biden to expand his coalition," they said, noting that Trump had underperformed with suburban voters in key swing states.

A group that had targeted independents and Democrats to vote for Haley over Trump in Republican primaries is now pushing those voters to back Biden in November. On Wednesday, Primary Pivot said it was "pivoting" again with a new initiative -- Haley Voters for Biden -- which might ultimately amount to basically encouraging Democrats to revert back to supporting their party's likely eventual nominee.

By staying in the campaign until now, Haley drew enough support from suburbanites and college-educated voters to highlight Trump's apparent weaknesses with those groups.

HALEY SUPPORTERS

In AP VoteCast surveys conducted among Republican primary and caucus voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, between 61% and 76% of Haley's supporters said they would be so dissatisfied if Trump became the GOP nominee that they wouldn't vote for him in the November general election. Voters in the early Republican head-to-head contests who said they wouldn't vote for Trump in the fall represented a small but significant segment of the electorate: 2 in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters.

Haley leaves the 2024 presidential contest having made history as the first woman to win a Republican primary contest. She beat Trump in the District of Columbia on Sunday and in Vermont on Tuesday.

She had insisted she would stay in the race through Super Tuesday, and crossed the country campaigning in states holding Republican contests. Ultimately, she was unable to knock Trump off his glide path to a third-straight nomination.

Haley's allies note that she exceeded most of the political world's expectations by making it as far as she did.

She had initially ruled out running against Trump in 2024. But she changed her mind and ended up launching her bid three months after he did, citing among other things the country's economic troubles and the need for "generational change." Haley, 52, later called for competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 -- a knock on both Trump, who is 77, and Biden, who is 81.

Her candidacy was slow to attract donors and support, but she ultimately outlasted all of her other GOP rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, her fellow South Carolinian whom she appointed to the Senate in 2012. And the money flowed in until the very end. Her campaign said it raised more than $12 million in February alone.

She gained popularity with many Republican donors, independent voters and the "Never Trump" crowd, even though she criticized the criminal cases against him as politically motivated and pledged that, if president, she would pardon him if he were convicted in federal court.

Haley drew fresh attention late last year from wealthy donors eager to stop Trump, and she garnered larger crowds on the campaign trail in the months before the first primary votes were cast. She also won the support of the powerful political network backed by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, which dispatched its flagship political organization to help Haley. But it would prove incapable of overcoming Trump, and the organization ended its financial support of her campaign after her loss in South Carolina.

Late in the race, Haley expressly rejected the notion that she could be Trump's running mate if he ultimately won the Republican presidential nomination.

"I have said from the very beginning, I don't play for second. I don't want to be anybody's vice president. That is off the table," Haley was overheard telling a New Hampshire voter.

After her home state loss, some Haley allies began shifting their discussion of her effort, with an official at SFA Fund, a pro-Haley super PAC, saying that "there are other reasons to run than winning" and suggesting she was setting up a movement for the future.

"I'm not fighting for a Republican Party of the past. I'm fighting for a Republican Party of the future. ... What I have said for way too long is the Republican Party only talks to people that look and act like them," Haley told reporters just days before suspending her bid. "The Republican Party I want is the Republican Party that goes to places that Republicans have never talked about. It goes to African Americans, goes to Hispanics, really identifies with suburban women, talks to the younger generation and brings them into the fold with a future that talks about new things."

In the final weeks of her campaign, Haley argued that her margins against Trump -- at times around 40% of the primary vote, despite his dominance and quasi-incumbent status -- were a warning sign for November, continuing to say that she had the best path against Biden, whom she led by double digits in several hypothetical matchup polls.

"Republicans can't think that it's everybody else's fault because people aren't Republican. Maybe it's Republicans' fault that we're not communicating something that makes people want to come to us," she added.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Meg Kinnard, Adriana Gomez Licon and Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press, Justin Sink and Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Dylan Wells, Maegan Vazquez, Amy B Wang, Hannah Knowles and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



