Hard-nosed Hogs turn out lights on Tigers

Khalif Battle continued his Sherman to Savannah-like march through the Southeast with the best four-game scoring charge in the SEC in the past 20 years.

Sherman was trying to get Georgia to abandon the Confederacy. Battle is just proving he was a top-shelf transfer despite starting only his 10th game Wednesday night in Arkansas' 94-83 win over LSU at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

In the past four games, he has scored 141 points -- more than a fourth of his season total in 30 games.

Yet, as much as the hard-nosed transfer from Temple meant with 29 points, the unsung hero came off the bench to get Arkansas back to .500 on the season at 15-15.

Makhi Mitchell has only started five games this season, but seems to relish his enforcer reputation off the bench.

Against LSU, he scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed 8 rebounds, blocked 3 shots and added a steal to his resume.

With 1:23 to play and Arkansas holding an 88-80 lead, he blocked a shot and they might as well have turned out the lights -- LSU was toast.

In the first game against LSU, Mitchell logged 29 minutes, scored 10 points and had four assists, while Battle got the start but made it just to his first foul and was scoreless, going 0 of 3 in less than nine minutes.

On Wednesday, Arkansas doesn't pick up its sixth SEC win of the season without the pair. It wasn't a two-player game, though.

On a night when leading scorer Tramon Mark was not on, going 2 of 8, Eric Musselman needed every player focused on defense and smart shooting.

The Razorbacks had eight steals and held LSU, a usually good three-point shooting team, to 5 of 18 and was so intimated in the paint with Mitchell controlling everything down low, they missed seven point-blank shots.

When Mitchell and Battle weren't dominating, Arkansas had El Ellis picking up the slack.

The transfer from Louisville missed just one shot and one free throw on the way to 16 points to go with his four assists.

One thing has become obvious with this band of Razorbacks: The more they share the ball, play unselfishly and defend, the better chance they have of doing a victory dance.

Led by Mark with five, the Razorbacks had 18 assists on 31 field goals. Seven players had at least one assist.

Arkansas outscored LSU in both halves and led by as much as 14 points.

It was far from the best half of basketball by either team, but neither has a lot to play for other than school pride.

Arkansas is fighting to have an overall winning record, and LSU came in on a three-game win streak and was hoping and praying the NCAA Selection Committee would be impressed.

That isn't likely with only four Quad 1 wins and a No. 88 NCAA NET ranking.

Arkansas went into the locker room at the break leading 42-35 thanks to some smart shooting. The Hogs laid off the three, making 2 of just 5 attempts, while hitting 14 of 23 from the floor and 12 of 14 free throws.

LSU had more shots, but made 10 of 33 and despite a rebound advantage, the Tigers got their pockets picked seven times. Both teams had nine turnovers -- it was a bit sloppy on both ends of the court -- and just 10 points off turnovers.

LSU will get that NIT bid after it beats Missouri on Saturday and Arkansas will have the chance to give Alabama just its third home loss this season.

In a season of ups and downs -- mostly downs -- and unable to overcome unreasonable expectations, the Arkansas Razorbacks have not quit, and Wednesday night they avenged a loss with hard-nosed defense and determination.