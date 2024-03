House passes $460B spending package

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a $460 billion package of spending bills Wednesday that would keep money flowing to key federal agencies through the remainder of the budget year. The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

Lawmakers are negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense, in an effort to have all federal agencies fully funded before a March 22 deadline. In the end, total discretionary spending set by Congress is expected to come in at about $1.66 trillion for the full year.

A significant number of House Republicans have lined up in opposition to the spending packages, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to use an expedited process to bring the bill up for a vote. That process requires two-thirds of the House to vote for the measure for it to pass.

The House passed the measure by a vote of 339-85.

Congress is now on a realistic path to finally conclude the 2024 fiscal year appropriations process after extending the deadline four times over disagreements within a fractious House Republican conference that led to the historic ousting of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Passing these bills will give us much-needed momentum to finish the next package of spending bills by the March 22 deadline," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the chamber's floor Wednesday. "But as I've said repeatedly, it will take bipartisan cooperation to finish the job."

The nondefense spending in this year's bills is relatively flat compared to the previous year. Supporters say that keeping that spending below the rate of inflation is tantamount to a cut, forcing agencies to be more frugal and focus manpower on top priorities. Johnson cited a 10% cut to the Environmental Protection Agency, a 7% cut to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a 6% cut to the FBI.

But many Republican lawmakers were seeking much steeper cuts and more policy victories. The House Freedom Caucus, which contains dozens of the GOP's most conservative members, urged Republicans to vote against the first spending package and oppose the second one being negotiated.

"Despite giving Democrats higher spending levels, the omnibus text released so far punts on nearly every single Republican policy priority," the group said.

Johnson countered that House Republicans have just a two-vote majority in the House while Democrats control the Senate and White House.

"We want to cut spending. We want to limit the size and scope of the federal government. The reality right now is that we have divided government ... so we have to be realistic about what we're able to achieve," Johnson said Wednesday.

"Republicans will go around and talk about how they scored major wins, how they somehow delivered for the American people. The fact of the matter is we did no such thing," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex., said on the House floor. "If any member from the body can come down and explain to the American people in terms they can understand, explain it -- what exactly the cuts look like."

All four members of Arkansas' House delegation supported the spending package, with lawmakers celebrating limits to federal spending as a policy victory by the Republican majority.

"Since President Biden took office, government spending has been out of control on a scale never seen before," said Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., of Little Rock. "Passing this funding today was a step in the right direction toward returning to sane fiscal policy, and this is in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was negotiated last June under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy."

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., mentioned the package avoids a partial government shutdown after Friday that would have resulted in "more interest-accumulating debt and cost more taxpayer dollars."

"While it's not the bill I would have written all on my own, it's a victory in a time of divided government," the congressman from Jonesboro acknowledged.

The package addresses the compacts between the United States and three Pacific Island nations. The agreements allow residents of the Marshal Islands, Micronesia and Palau to live in the United States as lawful non-immigrants. These countries additionally receive economic and security assistance in exchange for allowing the United States to maintain a military presence in the region.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Arkansas has the largest Marshallese population outside of the Pacific Island nation. Around 8,300 Marshallese live in Arkansas, with most people residing in Northwest Arkansas.

The House Natural Resources Committee -- led by Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., of Hot Springs -- advanced legislation in November renewing the agreements for two decades, but the full Congress had yet to consider the matter.

Reps. Steve Womack, R-Ark., of Rogers and Ed Case, D-Hawaii, led House colleagues on a bipartisan Feb. 21 letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urging inclusion of the compacts in the "next available legislative vehicle." Rep. French Hill signed the letter.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., of Rogers was among the signees of a separate letter urging Senate leaders to support extending the current relationships.

Westerman said extending the compacts serves as "an important step in countering the increasing aggression of the People's Republic of China under the Chinese Communist Party in the Indo-Pacific region."

Democrats staved off most of the policy riders that House Republicans sought to include in the package. For example, they beat back an effort to block new rules that expand access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Democrats also said the bill would fully fund a nutrition program for low-income women, infants and children, providing about $7 billion for what is known as the WIC program. That's a $1 billion increase from the previous year.

As part of those negotiations, House Republicans pushed to give a few states the ability to disallow the purchase of non-nutritious food, such as sugary drinks and snacks, in the food stamp program known as SNAP. The GOP's effort was unsuccessful for now, but supporters say they'll try again in next year's spending bills.

"The bill certainly doesn't have everything that we may have wanted, but I am very proud to say we successfully defeated the vast majority of the extreme cuts and hundreds of harmful policy riders proposed by the House Republicans," said Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

WINS FOR REPUBLICANS

House Republicans were able to achieve some policy wins, however. One provision, for example, will prevent the sale of oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. Another policy mandate prohibits the Justice Department from investigating parents who exercise free speech at local school board meetings.

Another provision strengthens gun rights for certain veterans.

Under current law, the Department of Veterans Affairs must send a beneficiary's name to the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System whenever a fiduciary is appointed to help manage someone's benefits because they lack the mental capacity to manage their own affairs. This year's spending package prohibits the department from transmitting that information unless a relevant judicial authority rules that the beneficiary is a danger to himself or herself, or others.

California Rep. Mark Takano, the top Democrat on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, said a finding of mental incompetency by the VA is typically based on "very serious mental health conditions like schizophrenia and dementia."

"They wanted so badly to make sure that vulnerable veterans could access more firearms," Takano said. "This is wrong. Lives are on the line. Veterans' lives are on the line, and I will not agree to legislation that will cause more people's lives to be lost to gun violence."

Republicans have argued that current VA policy deters some veterans from seeking the care and benefits they have earned.

In a closed-door meeting with the House GOP, Johnson, looking to show that Republicans did get some policy wins in the negotiations, read from a news report about how Democrats were having "heartburn" about the gun provision, according to a Republican familiar with the discussion who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The bills to fund federal agencies are more than five months past due, with the budget year beginning Oct. 1. House Republicans are describing an improved process nevertheless, saying they have broken the cycle of passing all the spending bills in one massive package that lawmakers have little time to study before being asked to vote on it or risk a government shutdown.

But critics of the bill, such as Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., were dismissive about how much the process really changed.

Wednesday's bill funds roughly 30% of the federal government -- including the departments of Justice, Transportation, Energy, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration and crucial government research functions -- for the rest of the 2024 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Democrats overwhelmingly supported the bill, with 207 voting for it and two voting against. The vote among Republicans was 132-83.

"Once again, Democrats protected the American people and delivered the overwhelming majority of votes necessary to get things done," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., said.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said he opposed the bill because "I've not made any bones about it since I've been here. We have to get spending under control, and we've lost the leverage."

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press, by Jacob Bogage and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post and by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.