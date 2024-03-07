Cliff Bull, a veterinarian in South Africa, said capturing buffaloes that roam a major highway on the outskirts of Johannesburg is a meticulous operation as the large bovines "have got a way of getting around without being seen."

Jeffrey Brannon, 54, a Calhoun County, W.Va., bus driver, was charged with multiple counts of driving while intoxicated and child neglect resulting in injury after a rollover crash sent multiple injured students to the hospital, State Police Capt. Robert Maddy said in a news release.

Imelda Marcos, 94, mother of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former first lady, was hospitalized with pneumonia, has "no difficulty in breathing and is resting well," her son said in a statement from Melbourne, Australia.

Newt Gingrich, 80, Republican former U.S. House speaker, said he hopes congressional papers he donated to Tulane University's Louisiana Research Collection "will inspire future generations not only as historical records, but also as springboards for active participation in our democracy and for embarking on their own intellectual pursuits and citizenship."

Guy Wildenstein, 78, a French American international art dealer, was sentenced to four years in a French prison, with half of it suspended and the other half to be served under house arrest with an electronic bracelet after he was found guilty of tax fraud and money laundering.

Dallas Seavey, a 37-year-old veteran musher, informed officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race that he had to shoot a moose fatally in self-defense "after the moose became entangled with the dogs and the musher," a statement from the race read.

Dhionisios Beleri, an ethnic Greek who won a mayoral election in Himare, Albania, was sentenced to two years in prison on claims that he offered $390 to buy eight votes days before his election.

Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, confirmed that he will meet with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the candidate's residence in Florida.

Jakob Shaw, special projects manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, told officials in Ojai, Calif., that glue traps "are responsible for more suffering than any other commercially available wildlife control product."