A botched execution

A serial killer already serving life in prison in Boise, Idaho, since 1974, received the death penalty for beating to death a fellow inmate. Since the death penalty is rarely used now, new humane methods have been implemented, lest the murderer suffer any discomfort or pain, like when the electric chair was used. Plus, our judicial system is broken and now it's all about pandering to criminals and protecting their rights, which I thought they lost when they went to prison.

This inmate is 73 and when the Idaho execution team made an attempt to finally execute him and administer the lethal injection, they were unable to access any good veins in his arms, legs, hands and feet eight times. The gas chamber would have worked perfectly, but now it seems the state of Idaho will have to take care of him the rest of his life. Maybe no veins could be found because this murderer has no heart.

JOCEIL WOODS

Searcy

Prove clean products

As a resident and voter in Arkansas, I want to express my appreciation for Sen. John Boozman's co-sponsorship of the bipartisan PROVE IT Act.

We know that American industry is among the cleanest in the world, and yet higher-polluting countries have lower environmental standards, letting them turn out cheaper energy and goods. Americans have seen manufacturers shutter their operations at home because products can be made cheaper overseas. It's time to right this wrong and prioritize American workers by collating the relative carbon-lite standards of our homegrown manufacturing. The original sponsors of the PROVE IT Act Sens. Kevin Cramer and Chris Coons have stated, the PROVE IT Act is a common-sense effort to "bridge the gap between what we know and what we can prove."

Why is it especially important now to quantify that U.S. manufacturing is some of the cleanest in the world? The EU and the U.K. plan to penalize high-polluting countries that undercut their domestic manufacturers with cheaper, carbon-heavy products. This should work to our advantage as we know our products are cleaner, but will our manufacturing excellence be calculated appropriately and rewarded fairly? We cannot be passive as our trading partners move forward with policies that could disadvantage our exports. When the PROVE IT Act is passed, we will be collating our own data, so we have a say in calculating the carbon efficiency of our goods and not merely accepting the estimates of other countries. Senator Boozman is right to want to gather this data and use it to our advantage.

Our lawmakers should be working together to pass sensible legislation that ensures American workers are rewarded for high standards. I am grateful that Senator Boozman wants to prove our excellence and be proud of our example to the world.

LEAH LANE

Fort Smith

Political career ahead

It seems Immanuel Baptist's pastor has done such a good job covering up sin and corruption, he should be a politician. He could make America great again!

SHARON MILLER

Sherwood

Need to tell the truth

I appreciated the op-ed by Robert Maranto on the remarkable educator Marcus Foster in the Democrat-Gazette. However, I am concerned that Maranto coupled praise for Foster with disparagement of critical race theory (CRT). He claimed that Foster's assassination by the Symbionese Liberation Army was for insisting that learning requires order, and that critical race theorists deride the idea of order in education.

According to EDsource, Foster was murdered in 1973 by the SLA because of his attempt to make schools safer by hiring security guards. The African American Registry writes they killed Foster because of his alleged support of a plan to create a student identification card system. Foster had already gained support from the board to modify it to meet community concerns.

The assassination was pointless and chilling. However, connecting it with CRT is unjustified.

CRT denotes that systemic racism is part of American society, from education and housing to employment and health care; that racism is more than the result of individual prejudice. It is essentially an academic response to the erroneous notion that American society and institutions are "colorblind."

CRT recognizes the impact of unjust policies on generations of people of color. It is an attempt to bring order to a system that discriminates against one group in order to favor another. Derrick Bell, the founder of CRT, said it was "telling the truth, even in the face of criticism."

With "Beloved" by Toni Morrison one of the 50 most banned books in America, more than ever we need to keep telling the truth.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville

A country in decline

No longer is not telling the truth bad, it has become the accepted norm. You only have to listen to the media to confirm. Half-truths, out of context, cherry-picking of data, and on and on. Never the whole truth and nothing but the truth on any subject. Now accountability is dead. I never thought this nation's morals could descend to such a low level.

Third World nation status is on its way. Rome, move over, we will replace you in history.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Lifesaving extension

The column by Blake Rutherford on expanding postpartum Medicaid to 12 months was eye-opening and alarming. The extension of benefits would be lifesaving for mothers and children.

Our governor and legislators should remove this decision from the sphere of politics. I encourage the decision-makers to read his column and extend the benefit period.

JOHN HOOD

Bryant