Local sports roundup

Tuesday's results

SOFTBALL

ROGERS 18, FAYETTEVILLE 0 Pitchers Ava Johnson and Daylyn Osborne combined on a shutout for the Lady Mounties in a 6A-West Conference win. Johnson gave up 2 hits and struck out 4 in 2 innings, while Osborne struck out 3 in 3 hitless innings. Talyn Jackson had four hits and threw out a runner defensively. Kadence Janney had three hits, while Dahana Tuomala, Lauryn Heinle and Ashlyn Hulett each had two hits. Makenzie Fithian hit a home run.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE WEST 3, BRYANT 0 Katie Meeker scored two goals as the Lady Wolverines won at Bryant. Tianna Jones had a goal and assist in the nonconference win for Bentonville West, while Rihanna Andrade also had a goal.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1, FAYETTEVILLE 0 Liset Vallejo scored the game's only goal for the Lady Bears in a nonconference victory over Fayetteville.

ROGERS 3, SILOAM SPRINGS 1 Freshman Kayla Eggers scored two goals to lead the Lady Mounties to a nonconference victory at Siloam Springs. Mesa Broquard gave Siloam Springs an early 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Eggers scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes to put Rogers in front. Taylor Chrisman added a goal in the 63rd minute for Rogers. Delaney Neal had a pair of assists for the Lady Mounties.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2, CABOT 0 Mariana Gonzalez Morales scored two goals and Ava Stewart and Alexa Salas each had one assist for the Lady Wildcats in the nonconference win. Starnie Leas made five saves in goal for Springdale Har-Ber.

BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 0, BRYANT 0 The Wolverines and the Hornets played to a scoreless draw in the nonconference game.

FAYETTEVILLE 2, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1 Fayetteville's Jack Zeuthen scored the go-ahead goal with nearly 10 minutes remaining as the Bulldogs won the nonconference match at Northside. Blaise Duell had the assist for Fayetteville. Chris Cooper scored Fayetteville's first goal. Bryan Lopez scored for Northside in the first half for a 1-1 halftime score.

GREEN FOREST 2, SILOAM SPRINGS 1

Green Forest worked two first-half goals to get the road win at Siloam Springs. Green Forest scored just 1:40 into the game on a goal by Chris Alvarado and tallied again five minutes before the break on a goal by Catalino Saucedo. Siloam Springs' lone goal came on a 29-yard free kick by Lee Hernandez in the 27th minute.

ROGERS 2, TULSA BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 1 After giving up an early penalty kick goal, Rogers responded with two first half goals to take the win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington. Emerson Flores' goal, which was assisted by Erik Ramos, tied the game 1-1. Carlos Chicas' goal, assisted by Flores, proved to the game-winner.

Monday's game

GIRLS SOCCER

BENTONVILLE WEST 5, GREENWOOD 0 Five different Lady Wolverines scored goals in the shutout victory over Greenwood on Monday. Katie Meeker, Madi Coleman, Maddy Mayer, Rihanna Andrade and Tianna Jones each scored for West.