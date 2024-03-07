Mulberry, Mountainburg receive loans totaling more than $14 million toward water system projects

Two Crawford County cities will receive a combined $14.5 million in loans from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Commission for water system projects, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced this week.

Mountainburg will receive a $7 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. Mulberry will receive a $7.5 million loan from the same fund.

Steve Hurley, Mulberry's mayoral assistant, said this is the first loan the city has received for its water infrastructure improvement project. The project has been in progress since 2014, and with this grant the city will be able to begin construction. Construction is expected to begin this summer and last 16 to 18 months, he said.

"Between 2014 and 2024, prices have gone up on everything. We previously received a grant for $3 million, and then the shortfall is what this loan is for," Hurley said.

Mountainburg is also using its loan to make up for shortcomings in funding for its infrastructure project.

"We applied for those funds knowing we were going to need additional funds through the state and we'd applied through the [U.S. Department of Agriculture] for additional funds," Mountainburg Mayor Susan Wilson said. The city will spend the funds on the continuation of new infrastructure that will provide water to areas that were not served previously.

This is Mountainburg's third loan since the beginning of 2023 concerning water infrastructure. In February 2023, the USDA Rural Development awarded the city $5.7 million in grant money and $1.7 million in loans for a total of $7.4 million toward its proposed water and wastewater infrastructure project.

Then in June, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission gave Mountainburg a loan of $1.04 million through the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The loan announced this week brings the total to $15.4 million in aid.

After receiving the first loan in February of last year, Mountainburg began an expansion project for the city's water systems including 68 miles of pipes to supply water to areas that were not being served. The projected was expected to take two years and cost $13.4 million.