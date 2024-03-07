Lindsay Lohan confirmed Monday her involvement in the "Freaky Friday" sequel during her interview on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live." The former child star co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2003 film, a reboot of the 1976 film adaptation of Mary Rodgers' novel in which Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster starred. However, Lohan didn't share a timeline or further details about the forthcoming project, telling Cohen, "I don't want to say too much. And we're both excited," she said. "I'm gonna speak for Jamie." It's unclear what stage the sequel is in at this point, but the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that Disney had a sequel in the pipeline with Curtis and Lohan attached. The actresses played mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman, who wake up on a Friday in each others' bodies. Screenwriter Elyse Hollander is attached to pen the script for the sequel, the Hollywood Reporter said. But no official synopsis has been released, nor has information about whether the sequel would go directly to streaming or be a theatrical release. Representatives for Lohan, 37, did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times' request for comment and a representative for Curtis said the Oscar winner was filming on location and would not be available to make a statement. A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment when reached by The Los Angeles Times.

Jamie Foxx, who suffered an undisclosed "medical complication" in April and raised concerns about his well-being for months, revealed Sunday that he's going back to his stand-up roots to detail his mysterious 2023 medical emergency. He delivered his lines while accepting the African American Film Critics Association's Producers Award with his Foxxhole Productions partner Datari Turner, who co-produced Netflix's mystery-comedy "They Cloned Tyrone" and Amazon's courtroom drama "The Burial." "Everybody wants to know what happened and I'm going to tell you what happened. But I've gotta do it in my way," the 56-year-old said, according to Variety. "We're gonna get back to the stand-up sort of roots." "It'll be called, 'What Had Happened Was,' and it's got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community," he said. The comic was referring to the rampant speculation about his health emergency, including Foxx "clone" sightings and the rumor that he "dove out of a car to save this Black woman's purse." Representatives for Foxx did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Los Angeles Times' request for further comment about the plans.