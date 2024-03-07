Tyson exec Olson

Garrett Olson is leaving his post as chief financial officer of Tyson Foods Inc.'s prepared food segment for a job at Miniat Holdings, a food service company, as chief financial officer and senior vice president.

The Illinois-based company announced the addition of Olson in a news release on Monday.

"[Olson's] extensive experience and leadership qualities make him an invaluable addition to our executive team," said company chief executive officer Dave Miniat.

The release said Olson brings in expertise in business unit finance, corporate strategy and international finance.

Alan Ellstrand, a professor in management and associate dean of programs and research at the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, said losing the CFO of the prepared foods segment is a loss for Tyson.

"Prepared foods provide higher margins than the commodity side of the business and the CFO plays a critical role in helping to monitor and manage the cost side of this business segment to ensure that margins are strong," he said in response to emailed questions.

Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods Inc., is calling for applications for its third installment of Tyson Demo Day, which will take place in the summer.

John R. Tyson, Tyson Ventures president and chief financial officer, said the day will focus on supply chain technology innovations created by the startups.

The deadline for applications is May 3, 2024, with the Springdale-based company looking for startups in the fields of logistics software, distribution, warehousing, traceability and transparency, animal welfare, cold chain management, inventory management, forecasting and predictive analytics, supplier management and sourcing technology.

The Demo Day is scheduled for July 17, 2024 at Tyson's headquarters in Springdale.

Brady Stewart, group president of beef, pork and chief supply chain officer for Tyson, said the Demo Day in 2024 will present an opportunity for startups to showcase their supply chain strategy and potentially work with Tyson to test their innovations.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 890.41, down 6.57 points.

"Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rates would likely be cut this year supported equity prices as the utilities and information technology sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.