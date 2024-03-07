100 years ago

March 7, 1924

Three Little Rock reporters, Joseph Bernard Wirges Jr. of the Gazette, Fred Snodgress Jr. of the Daily News and Allen Tilden of the Democrat, were awarded $222.22 each and J. R. Burnett and Bryant W. Vick, Jefferson county deputy sheriffs, were given $166.66 each by Governor McRae yesterday in disposing of the $1,000 reward offered by the state for the apprehension of Emery Connell and Joe and Eulos Sullivan. All three reporters took part in the gun fight in the woods near Redfield in which Connell and Eulos Sullivan were killed. ... Snodgress was wounded in the heel during the battle. He was the only casualty on the side of the attacking party.

50 years ago

March 7, 1974

Although nobody knows when it will stop, the end is always in sight in streaking -- the latest college fad of running naked in and through public places. State streakers Wednesday included a nude foray through a bowling alley, three young people who danced in the street in front of a radio station, and a student who traveled from Southern Baptist College at Walnut Ridge to run naked in front of women's dormitories at Arkansas State College at Jonesboro. Some psychologists say it's all part of the nostalgia trip, a return to the simpler days of the 50's when the biggest problem on campus was how many people you can stuff in a Volkswagen.

25 years ago

March 7, 1999

On Monday, Susan McDougal returns to federal court in Little Rock to face her old foes: prosecutors for independent counsel Kenneth Starr. Starr has already secured her conviction on four felonies and persuaded a federal judge to put the Whitewater figure in prison for 18 months for resisting a grand jury. That instance and a subsequent refusal to answer questions before the grand jury investigating President Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton paved the way back to the courthouse, where McDougal is to stand trial on two counts of criminal contempt of court and one of obstructing justice. Only eight months after being freed from prison because of back problems, the 44-year-old Camden native could be looking at a decade behind bars.

10 years ago

March 7, 2014

A 25% cut in funds tied to court fines and fees has some state programs and agencies planning to cut staffs, salaries and services to absorb the hit, administrators said Thursday. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced in a Feb. 28 memorandum that Administration of Justice Fund distributions will be funded at 75% until further notice because of "inconsistent and less than projected" remittance of court fines and fees from district and circuit courts. The state-mandated revenue is disbursed monthly to the state's two law schools, numerous court programs, the Arkansas State Police, the state Crime Laboratory and other entities.