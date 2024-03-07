Wednesday's scores
Baseball
Arkadelphia 6, De Queen 5
Bradley 9, Mineral Springs 6
Conway St. Joseph 9, Poyen 0
Fayetteville 6, Cabot 3
Horatio 16, Blevins 1
Jessieville 5, Magnet Cove 3
Little Rock Central 20, Forrest City 1
Melbourne 2, Newport 0
Morrilton 19, Mayflower 4
Mountain Home 6, Elkins 0
Ouachita 13, Junction City 1
Rector 13, Marmaduke 3
Rose Bud 26, LISA Academy North 1
Subiaco Academy 15, Cossatot River 5
Van Buren 14, Sylvan Hills 4
Viola 17-22, Rural Special 0-1
Warren 3, Monticello 2
Softball
Ashdown 10, Hope 2
Beebe 12, Stuttgart 4
Brookland 21, Blytheville 0
Carlisle 18, Barton 0
De Queen 14, Arkadelphia 0
Gurdon 7, Bismarck 6
Horatio 15, Blevins 0
Jonesboro Westside 6, Southside Batesville 2
Malvern 12, Nashville 2
Maumelle 2, Mayflower 1
Pea Ridge 13, Siloam Springs 0
Girls Soccer
Joe T. Robinson 4, Southside Batesville 0
Pulaski Academy 2, Mount St. Mary 2, tie