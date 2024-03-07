Scores

Today at 2:36 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Wednesday's scores

Baseball

Arkadelphia 6, De Queen 5

Bradley 9, Mineral Springs 6

Conway St. Joseph 9, Poyen 0

Fayetteville 6, Cabot 3

Horatio 16, Blevins 1

Jessieville 5, Magnet Cove 3

Little Rock Central 20, Forrest City 1

Melbourne 2, Newport 0

Morrilton 19, Mayflower 4

Mountain Home 6, Elkins 0

Ouachita 13, Junction City 1

Rector 13, Marmaduke 3

Rose Bud 26, LISA Academy North 1

Subiaco Academy 15, Cossatot River 5

Van Buren 14, Sylvan Hills 4

Viola 17-22, Rural Special 0-1

Warren 3, Monticello 2

Softball

Ashdown 10, Hope 2

Beebe 12, Stuttgart 4

Brookland 21, Blytheville 0

Carlisle 18, Barton 0

De Queen 14, Arkadelphia 0

Gurdon 7, Bismarck 6

Horatio 15, Blevins 0

Jonesboro Westside 6, Southside Batesville 2

Malvern 12, Nashville 2

Maumelle 2, Mayflower 1

Pea Ridge 13, Siloam Springs 0

Girls Soccer

Joe T. Robinson 4, Southside Batesville 0

Pulaski Academy 2, Mount St. Mary 2, tie

